A man was shot and killed near Harry Reid International Airport after an attempted carjacking





LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was shot and killed near Harry Reid International Airport Wednesday afternoon after putting up graffiti, running from officers and possibly attempting a carjacking, according to Las Vegas Metro Police. Officers were patrolling the area around Paradise and Russell streets when they observed a white four-door Mercedes with spray paint on it around 1:20 p.m., Lt. Jason Johansson said. Minutes later, those officers received a call that a vehicle matching that description was posting graffiti in the area of ​​Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue. Officers then located that vehicle at University Center Drive and Hacienda Avenue. When they arrived, the driver had gotten out of the vehicle and was painting a wall with a mask. When confronted by officers, he removed his mask and threw his paint down before running away. Officers noticed he had a gun in his hand. The suspect drove over the barrier into traffic on Paradise Road. He was seen by the officers just before they heard two shots. When he pulled into traffic on Paradise Road, he immediately started pointing a gun at passing cars, stopping a silver vehicle. He pointed the gun at the person driving the vehicle, a man in his 50s. That driver was armed and shot the suspect. The driver appears to be the victim of a possible carjacking and is not facing any charges at this time, Johansson said. Officers found the suspect, described as a man in his 30s, shot on the ground. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Anyone with any information about the incident or who was on Paradise Road at the time is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website. Drivers should be advised that Paradise has been closed on Russell Road and may remain closed for a few more hours while the investigation continues. This is an ongoing investigation.

