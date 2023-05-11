INTERNATIONAL PARTNER SERVICE CORPORATION WITH DONATE LIFE AMERICA





Company Contributes $750,000 To encourage life-saving organ, eye and tissue donation HUSTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), of North America the largest provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, and its brand, Dignity Memorial, is once again partnering with Donate Life America (DLA) to save lives through organ, eye and tissue donation. The company is the first Donate Life Platinum partner and will contribute a 250,000 dollars donation at the start of National Donation of Life Month, which begins 1st April. The funds will be used for programs and initiatives designed to increase awareness of organ, eye and tissue donation and to improve the donor registration process. Tweet this

This is the third year in a row that SCI has contributed 250,000 dollars in DLA, for a total to date $750,000. The funds will be used for programs and initiatives designed to increase awareness of organ, eye and tissue donation and to improve the donor registration process. In addition to DLA, for the past 15 years, Dignity Memorial has sponsored the Donate Life Rose Parade swimming. The company has honored the lives of 64 notable organ, eye and tissue donors through “floragraphs,” portraits made of floral and natural materials, which are placed at the entrance of the Donate Life floats produced by the OneLegacy Foundation in the annual Tournament of Roses Parade . For the families who participate in this program, it is an indescribable experience that often provides hope, healing and comfort in their grieving journey. “It is our mission to celebrate the importance of life and to honor the lives of organ, eye and tissue donors and the gifts they have given,” said. Jay Waring, SCI’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are honored to once again partner with Donate Life America’s vision to increase the number of donated organs, eyes and tissues available to save and heal lives through transplantation.” “National Life Donation Month is the annual celebration that aims to bring together our communities and partners to raise awareness about donation and encourage others to are registered as organ, eye and tissue donors . We also take this time to honor those who have saved lives through the gift of donation,” said DLA’s President and CEO. David Fleming. “Memorial Dignity’s work this April, leading efforts to celebrate National Donation of Life Month in their communities across the country is another powerful way to honor the gift of life that donation makes possible, and we are grateful for the partnership and their continued support.” To register to become an organ, eye and tissue donor RegisterMe.org/Dignity . About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), with headquarters in Houston, TexasIS of North America leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services and pre-arrangement planning, serving more than 600,000 families each year. Our diverse portfolio of brands offers families and individuals a full range of choices to meet their needs, from simple cremations to complete celebrations of life and personalized memories. Our Dignity Memorial brand is the name families turn to for professionalism, compassion and attention to detail that is second to none. IN December 31, 2022we owned and operated 1,474 funeral service locations and 490 cemeteries (of which 303 are combined locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, District of ColumbiaAND Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about the Dignity Memorial, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com. About Donate Life America

Donate Life America (DLA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that leads its national partners and state Donate Life Teams to increase the number of donated organs, eyes and tissues available to save and heal lives. DLA manages and promotes Donate Life, the national brand for the cause of giving; motivates the public to register as organ, eye and tissue donors; provides education about living donation; manages the National Living Donation Registry at RegisterMe.org ; and develops and executes effective multimedia campaigns to promote donations. For more information, visit DonateLife.net . Contact: SCI Media Line

