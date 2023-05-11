The VP and CFO of Washington International Shippers sold 100% of their shares \

some Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that Senior Vice Chairman and CFO Bradley Powell recently sold a substantial $1.3 million worth of stock at a price of $118 per share. Perhaps the most disturbing element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 100% of their entire holdings.

Last 12 months of domestic transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In fact, the recent sale by Senior VP & CFO Bradley Powell was not their only sale of Expeditors International of Washington stock this year. They previously made an even larger sale of -$1.8 million of stock at a price of US$108 per share. This means that an insider was selling shares at slightly less than the current price (US$116). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. It makes us wonder what they think of the recent (higher) rating. While insider selling isn’t a positive sign, we can’t be sure if it means insiders think the stock is fully valued, so it’s only a weak sign. This single sale was 100% of Bradley Powell’s stock.

Insiders at Expeditors International of Washington bought no shares last year. You can see the internal transactions (by companies and individuals) over the past year shown in the chart below. By clicking on the chart below, you can see the exact details of each insider transaction!

Domestic ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Typically, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely insiders are incentivized to build the company for the long term. Washington-based Expeditors International insiders own 0.7% of the company, currently worth about US$116 million based on the stock’s last price. I like to see this level of insider ownership because it increases the chances that management will have the best interests of shareholders in mind.

So what do Washington’s domestic transactional international expeditors show?

Insiders have sold shares recently, but they haven’t bought. And even if we look at last year, we haven’t seen any acquisitions. While insiders own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions does not make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowledge of the internal transactions taking place, it is useful to identify the risks faced by Expeditors International of Washington. While conducting our analysis, we found that Expedits International of Washington has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently count open market transactions and private placements, but not derivative transactions.

