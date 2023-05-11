Educational campaign to stop young people from vaping

A letter from South Australia’s Chief Public Health Officer, Professor Nicola Spurrier, will also be sent to parents and carers warning of the dangers of vaping.

The new campaign aims to prevent children from smoking and help those who need to quit smoking.

It comes as the latest data from the Drug and Alcohol Services South Australia (DASSA) shows a significant increase in vaping among young people, with the proportion of 15 to 29-year-olds using e-cigarettes (daily, weekly or less than weekly). rising to 7.8 percent in 2022, from 1.1 percent in 2017.

SA Health is working with the Department of Education on a number of initiatives for schools, including information for students, teachers and parents and carers on the harms of vaping and the support available.

All public schools have received copies of information sheets for students, parents and families, as well as access to new curriculum planning and implementation resources and funded vaping education programs.

All public high schools, including R-12, combined and zone schools, as well as all local offices of education, have also received 10 copies of the vapor hazard posters for display. , as well as electronic copies and fact sheets for students, parents and families. The materials will also be made available to Catholic and independent schools across the state and can be found at http://www.sahealth.sa.gov.au/vaping

Guidelines for schools on how to manage vaping are also being strengthened.

In a letter to parents and carers this week, Professor Spurrier outlines the dangers of children vaping. Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine and are addictive, with the nicotine in one e-cigarette equivalent to 50 or more cigarettes.

She says children with nicotine addiction may have difficulty concentrating in class, difficulty sleeping, anxiety, irritability, restlessness, frustration, anger, and strong cravings to relieve symptoms with repeated exposure to nicotine.

Professor Spurrier says there has been an increase in parents calling the Poisons Information line after finding young children have inhaled or ingested nicotine from e-cigarettes.

The Poisons Information Center received 30 calls last year from South Australians about exposure of children under 5 to vapor devices and liquids. This compares to 8 such calls in 2021, 3 in 2020, 10 in 2019 and 4 in 2018. In the first three months of this year alone, 8 calls were received.

Investigations into these products show that the vast majority in Australia contain nicotine, despite it being a banned ingredient. The only way someone can legally buy an e-cigarette that contains nicotine is if it has been prescribed by a doctor to support smoking cessation.

It is illegal in Australia for people under the age of 18 to buy any electronic cigarettes or

vaping equipment and products and it is against the law for anyone to promote, market

or sell electronic cigarettes to persons under the age of 18.

Professor Spurrier encourages families to be supportive, rather than angry, if they discover their child is vaping, because their child will need help to quit, often with the support of a doctor or care professional health.

Another initiative under development will provide training for school staff to respond to student vaping. This initiative will be in collaboration with SA Health, Cancer Council SA and the Commissioner for Children and Young People.

It follows the Vaping Action Plan that was introduced to schools across the state in November last year. It includes $2.25 million in funding over three years for Life Education SA and Encounter Youth to deliver prevention education programs, a further $40,000 in funding for Encounter Youth to deliver its free programs in 60 disadvantaged schools across the state and including wellness support and working with families to help students kick vaping addiction.

In 2023, nicotine levels detected in wastewater are at their highest level since 2017 (with an average of 12,837 doses per week per 1,000 people). In contrast, wastewater shows that tobacco use has decreased significantly (from 20,414 doses per 1000 people per week in 2022 to 12,443 in 2023 to date). Such data highlight that nicotine use is continuing at a steady level despite the decline in tobacco use.

Attributed to Chris Picton

Vaping in children and youth is deeply concerning. I hope this campaign helps them understand the risks involved

We want to reduce the number of young people who use vape and are addicted to nicotine in order to protect their health.

That’s why I recently announced a series of proposed new laws to crack down on where people can smoke and smoke and tougher penalties for those who sell to children.

We welcome the Federal Government’s recent announcement that it plans to ban single-use vaporizers and strengthen border controls on these products. Working together in government, schools and communities will give us the best chance to beat the vaping epidemic.

Attributed to Blair Boyer

The Malinauskas Labor Government has led a national strategy when it comes to responding to vaping in schools with South Australia adopting its first Vaping Action Plan for schools last year.

It is important that we are proactive in addressing this issue and respond with the best resources and education in a preventative manner.

The best approach to dealing with this issue is to educate young people about health

the impacts of vaping so they can make informed decisions – it’s important for young people to know what vaping does to their health.

I thank Professor Spurrier today for giving voice to this campaign not only as Chief Public Health Officer of the State, but as a parent and pediatrician.

Attributed to Head of Public Health, Professor Nicola Spurrier

This campaign will ensure that parents, guardians and students know the facts about vaping and the dangers that come with it. Importantly, we want to ensure that families have access to resources to help them support their child to stop using vaping.

We know that the nicotine in one vape can be equivalent to 50 cigarettes or more.

Nicotine is highly addictive, and children with nicotine addiction may have difficulty concentrating in class, difficulty sleeping, anxiety, irritability, restlessness, frustration, anger, and strong urges to relieve symptoms with repeated exposure to nicotine. nicotine.

This educational campaign will give parents, guardians and teachers the tools they need to inform and counsel young people about the dangers of vaping.

Attributed to Brighton High School Principal Tony Lunniss

At Brighton High School we have a strong focus on vaping specific education as part of our overall drug education program.

We organize age-appropriate sessions for all our students about the dangers of vaping, both as part of our pastoral care program and through organizing health promotion groups to visit the school. We have also held sessions and provided information and resources for parents to ensure we are working in partnership on the challenges posed by vaping.

It is important that we take every opportunity to provide information and education to young people as part of our focus on wellbeing, to encourage them not to take up vaping and, if they are, to we support them to quit smoking.