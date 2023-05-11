Government to set non-compete limit and make limited changes to TUPE and working time regulations

In its policy document on Smarter regulation to grow the economy The government has given us a first look at how it plans to reform employment law after Brexit. The biggest news is the plan to limit non-competes to three months (although this has nothing to do with Brexit, as the EU never fixed non-compete clauses). The Government has also agreed to remove the controversial sunset clause in its Retained EU Law Bill, which could have seen thousands of EU-based laws disappear at the end of 2023. They are also announced limited reforms to the Working Time Regulations and TUPE. This article discusses the implications for employers.

Non-compete clauses to be limited to three months

The government will limit the duration of non-compete clauses to three months, according to the policy document.

Non-compete clauses are a type of post-termination restriction (PTR) – also known as a “restrictive covenant” – that an employer may seek to include in an employment contract. Non-competition clauses – and PTRs in general – are governed by case law which has developed over time and provides that PTRs will be enforceable only if they are no broader than is necessary in order to reasonable to protect the employer’s “legitimate business interests,” such as confidential information. and customer relations. If a court considers that a PTR is either too broad, or unnecessary in the circumstances, it will be unenforceable.

In 2020, the government published a consultation paper that explored multiple options for reforming the law in this area, but focused primarily on two main alternatives:

Option 1 – allowing post-termination non-compete clauses in employment contracts only when the employer offers compensation (most likely a percentage of base salary) for the period of limitation.

Option 2 – make all post-termination non-compete clauses in employment contracts void and unenforceable.

Today’s policy paper makes clear that the government intends to go with “Option 3” – limiting the non-compete period to three months through legislation.

There will be no changes to broader non-solicitation clauses (other types of PTRs that limit an ex-employee’s ability to poach clients or staff), paid notice periods, garden leave clauses or of confidentiality (these are extremely difficult to police, which is why employers have traditionally sought the protection of a non-compete).

The government hopes this will provide more flexibility for employees to join competitors or start a rival business, and that the wider economy will benefit from the expanded talent pool. However, a shift towards greater use of garden leave clauses by employers in response to any new law could have the opposite effect, because garden leave clauses prohibit employees from working for any party (even even non-competitors) while non-competition will not extend as far. Focusing only on non-competes also raises potential oddities, for example where a former employee in a sales or business development function may join a competitor after three months but will remain effectively disabled by continuing non-solicitation clauses and non-agreement.

It is unclear whether the proposals will apply to non-competes in other types of contracts, as well as employment contracts; for example, LLP and partnership agreements or sale and purchase agreements. It is also unclear, at the moment, how the legislation will affect existing non-competes that are longer than three months – will they be void or only enforceable for up to a maximum of three months? And will any non-compete be valid for up to three months now, even for new employees, without having to demonstrate that this is proportionate?

More broadly, some employers may start asking wider questions about hiring people in the UK, particularly key people in research and development or other highly technical roles, if their knowledge could end up in the hands of a competitor (or a start-up founded by their now former employee) in just three months.

This change, unlike the changes to TUPE and the Working Time Regulations below, will require primary legislation, so it is a bit of an implementation. Employers can continue to include non-competes in their employment contracts and other contractual documents, but it’s worth starting to consider alternatives.

Accrued holiday pay is allowed

In a welcome move, the government has agreed to allow accrued holiday pay as part of its package of EU law reforms after Brexit. Cumulative holiday pay is currently prevented by EU case law. We had identified this as a key priority for reform, at least for casual workers who only work occasionally. It’s not clear whether the government plans to allow lump-sum holiday pay for all workers, though that seems unlikely. The government is already consulting on other reforms to holiday entitlements for part-year or irregular hours workers and is now likely to bring the two proposals together.

Holiday entitlements will be merged

Currently, employees have two separate holiday entitlements – an entitlement to 4 weeks’ holiday based on EU law and an entitlement to an additional 1.6 weeks’ holiday which is a purely UK entitlement. The government says it plans to merge these holiday entitlements into one pot of statutory annual leave, while retaining the same amount of general holiday entitlement. This is reasonable, although the government will need to clarify and simplify the rules, for example, what should be included in holiday pay and when holidays missed due to illness can be rescheduled, because the rules currently vary depending on the type of holidays. being taken.

No time registration required?

The government says it will scrap EU case law that requires employers to record working hours for almost all members of the workforce, saving £1 billion a year. This is apparently a reference to the ECJ decision in CCOO v Deutsche Bank, although, as we discuss here, it was not clear that UK employers were affected by this decision in any case. Employers should also be careful before taking this, meaning no records will need to be kept because national minimum wage rules will still require record keeping in many cases.

(Very) limited reforms to TUPE

Currently, businesses cannot consult employees directly about TUPE transfers where they do not have suitable representatives. Instead, there is a requirement to elect employee representatives. The government says it will consult on removing this requirement “for businesses with fewer than 50 people and transfers affecting fewer than 10 employees”, allowing businesses to consult directly with affected employees.

The wording is a little unclear here – does it mean that the requirement to elect proxies is only waived in cases where there are less than 10 transferring employees AND does the business employ fewer than 50 people? Or is it removed in either scenario?

Removing the legal requirement for representatives in small transfers is a sensible decision and we have requested reforms in this regard. However, this is a very small difference. As we have written here, there are many other aspects of TUPE that are ripe for review, including the question of whether TUPE should apply to both workers and employees, EU case law suggesting that employees can be transferred to many new employers and special restrictions on changing conditions after a transfer.

Dusk disappears on the horizon…

The current version of the Retained EU Bill includes a controversial sunset clause. As we wrote here, this clause could mean that thousands of EU-made laws automatically disappeared overnight at the end of 2023, unless they were deliberately kept or replaced beforehand. The government has now withdrew from this highly controversial clause and announced a new plan to replace the sunset clause with a list of regulations to be revoked.

This is clearly reasonable, not least because the sunset clause would have set an extremely tight deadline for reviewing EU-made laws and risked resulting in hasty and ill-considered reforms. The previous draft of the bill failed to attract the support of employers because it started from the assumption that all EU laws should be repealed and supported by this, but most employers do not want a bonfire of EU employment rights- of.

At this stage it is unclear whether any employment laws will be on the list of regulations to be revoked.

…but what will the new dawn bring?

The government has described the proposals in this paper as an initial package and the first in a series. She has also stressed that she wants to retain the powers in the current version of the EU Retained Law Bill to continue to amend EU derived laws. This means we may see more proposals in the coming months. It remains to be seen whether the government will take the opportunity to rewrite or amend other EU-based employment laws or whether it will choose to assimilate them into UK law. Even if they are assimilated, the end of EU supremacy will raise further questions about interpretation going forward. Business uncertainty looks set to continue.