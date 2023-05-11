New grants to fund study of ancient cattle in Africa | Rice News | News and Media Relations





Cattle herders, or pastoralists, have been part of African societies for many millennia. They are a major driver of local economies and a key part of cultural traditions across the continent. But how has their work developed and changed over time, and what lessons can be learned for our world today? A new project led by Rice University archaeologist Mary Prendergast, along with co-principal investigators Katherine Grillo of the University of Florida, Natalie Mueller of Washington University in St. es Salaam, explores livestock development and its role in promoting resilience to climate change, focusing on a 3,000-year-old site in Tanzania. The three-year study was funded by the National Science Foundation, the Wenner-Gren Foundation and the National Geographic Society. Prendergast, an associate professor of anthropology at Rice, said archaeologists lack basic data to help understand the history of African herding. While it is known that pastoralists commonly incorporate crops and wild plants into their food systems today, the past use of pastoral plants in Africa is poorly known, due to relatively poor preservation and a general lack of research in this area, said Prendergast. Although plant remains don’t tend to be well-preserved at archaeological sites in the tropics, Prendergast said the microscopic remains provide clues to how herders coped and persevered amid adverse climatic events. So, in grinding stones, other ancient tools, or pottery vessels that stored food, we’ve found microscopic remains from plants, like starch grains, or biomolecules identifiable as coming from plants based on their chemical signatures, he said. she. This is great because where we work, we rarely find the kinds of burnt seeds or other plant remains that are commonly studied at other, better-preserved archaeological sites. Prendergast said the research funding comes amid growing awareness of how poor people, including many pastoralists, are affected by climate change, leading to debate over whether herders should change their ways to survive. “We have evidence today that this way of life is actually very resilient to the kinds of ups and downs caused by unpredictable weather, but we really lack the archaeological information that would provide a long-term perspective on climate change and resilience,” he said. she. . Such a perspective can help inform discussions about the future of livestock. The study will include laboratory and field work and will include training for undergraduate and graduate students from the United States and East Africa. The results will be made available to the public through an open access archaeological database. More information on Prendergast’s research is available online at https://profiles.rice.edu/faculty/mary-prendergast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.rice.edu/news/2023/new-grants-fund-study-ancient-livestock-herding-africa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos