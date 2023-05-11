International schedule for next season away | News, Sports, Jobs





Associated Press Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two international games in the same season when they spend back-to-back weeks in London this year. The Jaguars will host the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium on October 1 and visit the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 8. The Jaguars were set to play two scheduled home games in London in 2020, but the pandemic canceled those plans. The NFL also announced dates for three more international games and released opponents for several more games, including the first Black Friday game. The Tennessee Titans will host the Baltimore Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15th. NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins in Germany at Eintracht Frankfurt Stadium on November 5th. The New England Patriots will “host” the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, in Frankfurt. Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will host the Dolphins on November 24th. The defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants on Christmas Day in a playoff rematch. The Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve in another playoff game. The entire NFL schedule will air tonight on ESPN and the NFL Network. The Jaguars have played nine games in London, including a 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos last October in front of an NFL international record crowd of 86,215 fans at Wembley Stadium. Under first-year head coach Doug Pederson, the Jaguars last year became the first team to win a playoff game after having the worst record the previous season. It will be the second trip to London for the Titans and Ravens. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Munich in the first game of the NFL regular season in Germany last season. The Patriots are 3-0 in international games while the Chiefs are 2-0. There will be no international games in Mexico in 2023 due to renovations taking place at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The five international matches in 2022 set attendance and viewership records. Each game was sold out with a total of 356,116 in attendance. The NFL’s expansion to 17 regular-season games in 2021 gives teams a ninth home game in alternate seasons. Up to four of the teams from the conference whose teams are eligible for that ninth regular-season home game are designated to play a neutral-site international game each year. Jaguars host a match at Wembley Stadium as part of their multi-year commitment to play in Britain. Ruggs pleads guilty LAS VEGAS – Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs has admitted to driving drunk at up to 156 mph before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman in November 2021. The 24-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick avoided trial with a plea deal Wednesday that is expected to result in a sentence of three to 10 years in state prison. Prosecutors dropped other charges, for which Ruggs could have faced up to 50 years in prison. The former Alabama Crimson Tide player was dropped by the Raiders shortly after the fall. Family members of the woman who died declined to comment after Ruggs’ plea. He remains free pending sentencing on August 9. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.altoonamirror.com/sports/2023/05/international-schedule-for-upcoming-season-out/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos