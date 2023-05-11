DLA Reserve Joint Force Director Explores Where Reservists Fit in Global Logistics Environment > Defense Logistics Agency > View News Article

Army Maj. Gen. Tripp Bowles, director of the Defense Logistics Agency in the Joint Reserve Force, visited the DLA Distribution to gain insight into the overall mission of the DLA Distribution and to learn where Reservists fit into the scope of that mission.

“I can see the balance going on,” Bowles said, talking about his civilian career and how DLA Distribution balances operations against global supply chain issues, contentious logistics and mission requirements.

DLA Distribution leadership explained how through research and data, the agency was able to save the military approximately $25 million annually with guaranteed ground deliveries instead of commercial air, all without impacting warfighter readiness.

Ongoing and future DLA Distribution operations provide opportunities for Reservists to fill roles, but also present challenges as to where and for how long Reservists train.

One of the challenges facing reserve forces recruitment is where service members go for training and for how long. Being away from families for long periods of time can prevent people from joining reserves.

DLA Distribution is currently training teams within the continental US for missions that may have global reach.

One area Bowles sees potential for the reserve forces is for contract officers to meet mission requirements. The expeditionary unit, DLA Distribution Expeditionary, sees great potential in using reservists during FEMA support missions.

DLA Distribution has the ability to rapidly expand to meet mission requirements using the Global Distribution Expeditionary Contract. GDEC is how DLA Distribution can rapidly hire workers to respond to contingencies and humanitarian crises. Reservists can play a key role in meeting any rapid response mission requirement through proper training and use of the GDEC.