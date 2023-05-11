The Pakistani army becomes the center of anger after the arrest of Imran Khan. Here’s what you need to know





CNN

–



Pakistan is reeling after former prime minister Imran Khan was dramatically arrested by paramilitary troops on corruption charges, sparking a deadly outburst of anger against the powerful military that has put the country on edge.

The unrest has spread to many major cities, resulting in unprecedented scenes of defiant mobs breaking into military properties and setting fire to the homes of army personnel, directly challenging a usually untouchable force that has long stood at the pinnacle of power. in Pakistan.

Since gaining independence in 1947, Pakistan has struggled with political instability, regime changes and coups, with the military playing a historically decisive role in who stays in power.

The military has accused Khan and his supporters of crossing a red line, saying military properties and installations have been systematically attacked and anti-army slogans have been raised.

Any further attacks on the military, including all law enforcement agencies, military and state installations and properties, will be severely retaliated against, the military said in a statement on Wednesday, the first since Khans arrest.

The full responsibility for which will be the very group that wants to push Pakistan into civil war.

Police said they have arrested six senior politicians from the Khans party for inciting arson and violent protests, adding that more arrests are expected soon.

The crisis comes as the nation of 220 million faces an acute economic crisis as soaring inflation leaves people unable to afford food and fuel, raising fears for the country’s stability in what is an election year for Pakistan.

Khan has repeatedly stated in interviews that efforts to arrest him are aimed at ensuring he does not run. The government has denied these claims.

Here’s what you need to know.

Khan was arrested on May 9 by paramilitary troops in a surprise operation where officers stormed a court in the capital Islamabad to arrest him on multiple corruption charges.

He is accused of illegally buying land to build a university and has been placed in physical custody for eight days, his lawyer told CNN.

Khan has also been charged in a separate case with illegally selling gifts sent to him by foreign leaders while in office.

In a pre-recorded statement released on YouTube by Khans political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after his arrest, the former prime minister said he had been arrested on false charges and told his supporters that the time has come for all of you to come and fight for your rights.

Khans arrest turbocharged what was already a tense standoff between the military and Khans supporters that had been simmering for months.

The largest protests took place in the cities of Lahore and Peshawar, both political strongholds for Khan, and saw crowds clash with security forces.

Hundreds of protesters stormed the headquarters of national broadcaster Radio Pakistan in Peshawar, setting the building on fire.

At least eight people have died in the fighting and more than 300 have been injured, according to officials. Police said about 1,000 Khan supporters had been arrested in the country’s most populous Punjab province after 25 police vehicles and more than 14 government buildings were set on fire, according to Reuters.

Private schools were ordered to close nationwide, with several countries, including the United States, issuing travel advisories. The government blocked mobile internet services in an attempt to quell the chaos, cutting off access to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Popular apps and digital payment systems have also been disrupted.

Authorities in three of the country’s four provinces have imposed an emergency order banning all gatherings. The army has been called in to Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide security assistance.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called Khan’s supporters terrorists and told them to behave or face punishment.

Perhaps the most popular Pakistani prime minister in recent decades, Khan has made a name for himself as a politician, philanthropist and sports superstar both at home and around the world.

Born in 1952 in the city of Lahore, he received a prestigious education, finishing with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics from Oxford University. He went on to become one of the best cricketers of his generation, leading the Pakistan team to victory in the 1992 World Cup.

Overwhelmed by the ongoing state of corruption in a country historically ruled by powerful dynasties, his eyes were on politics and he founded his own political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), in 1996.

The party remained largely in the political wilderness until 2013, with a number of young voters attracted by Khan’s promises to end corruption and economic woes. The PTI surged ahead in that years general election even though they were unable to win a majority.

In 2018, backed by the military, Khan was voted prime minister, promising a new Pakistan, pledging to eradicate poverty and corruption.

His unique brand of Islamic populism won him support from a young population in a country where anti-American and anti-establishment sentiments are common.

But his relationship with the generals soured and things took a turn last year when Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote over allegations of economic mismanagement.

The coup upset his supporters, sparking mass protests, as Khan increasingly spoke out publicly against the military’s role in politics.

Last November, Khan survived being shot at a political rally in what his party called an assassination attempt.

Acting on allegations of corruption, police and paramilitary troops had tried to arrest Khan several times in recent months with an operation this March ending in chaos after his supporters defied authorities outside his home.

And the political upheaval seems to have only strengthened the Khans’ popularity. Last year, his PTI party won local elections in the country’s most populous Punjab province, seen as a litmus test for national elections.

Since Khan’s ouster, tens of thousands of his supporters have taken to the streets in major cities across Pakistan to protest, chanting slogans against the Pakistani military.

Considered a formidable force in the country, the military has intervened in Pakistani politics many times in history, sometimes directly running the country.

And while political leaders have sometimes challenged her dominance in the past, analysts say the current situation is different because of the Khans’ supporters.

It is unique that Khan has gained significant public support from the urban middle class, a group that has traditionally not been involved in challenging the military’s role in politics, said Syed Baqir Sajjad, a Pakistan fellow at the Wilson Center in Washington.

This has put increased pressure on the military establishment, which is feeling the heat more this time, he said.

Khan has repeatedly accused the military of conspiring with Sharif to remove him from office, even calling a senior official by name and accusing him of being behind the shooting that injured him in November.

Following Khan’s claims, his supporters have aimed their anger at the military, fervently using social media to send messages against the institution.

The intensity and consistency of Imran Khan’s attacks on the military, especially since he was ousted last year, is unprecedented, Sajjad said.

It remains to be seen how this conflict will play out in the long run, but it is clear that the relationship between the military and civilian government in Pakistan has always been fragile, with power struggles often erupting into open conflict.

The situation on the ground remains tense with Khan in custody and at the moment there is no clear way out of the crisis.

All this, Sajjad said, puts Pakistan in an insecure place and raises concerns about the country’s stability.

The possibility of the military establishment imposing a state of emergency in the country and keeping former prime minister Imran Khan behind bars for a long time is quite high because none of the political actors are strong enough to mount a serious challenge. Khans. PTI in the polls, he said.

No situation is expected that would drastically change the situation on the ground in favor of the incumbent government. Meanwhile, the military cannot allow the Khans to return to power.

However, he adds that it is essential to emphasize that such an action would have serious consequences for the country’s democratic institutions.

Imposing a state of emergency would likely result in the suspension of civil liberties, suppression of political dissent and restrictions on press freedom, he said. This, in turn, could lead to further unrest and instability, making it more difficult for Pakistan to attract foreign investment and sustain economic growth.