International
UNDP and Rare announce partnership to tackle plastic pollution
New York This week, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Rare announced a global partnership to tackle plastic waste management and behavior change. The Global Environment Small Grants Program (GEF SGP) implemented by UNDP and the Rare Center for Behavior and Environment (BE.Center) are collaborating on this important initiative. This is part of UNDP’s efforts to advance the implementation of its Plastics Offer and Local Action Service Offer.
Plastic waste and pollution are now among the biggest threats to environmental sustainability and human health worldwide. According to a 2020 report by UNEP, about 12 billion tons of plastic waste is expected to be in landfills and in the natural environment by 2050. The increasing amount of plastic produced has caused a significant problem of waste generation that has exceeded capacity of society to manage it effectively.
There are a multitude of sources that cause plastic waste and pollution, and behind each of these sources is a chain of people and a series of behaviors that have led to the plastic waste and pollution we see today, said Kevin Green, Vice President of Rares EU. Center. To achieve the necessary change, key actors and practitioners must learn how to integrate behavioral science and behavior-centered design into their work.
The plastic crisis is the result of increased production, demand and mismanagement of plastics, all of which are linked to human behaviour. Therefore, to address the problem, we must apply the latest knowledge from behavioral science to understand how the human mind works, what drives their group behaviors and actions, and how to foster good relationships between human beings and nature. . UNDP and Rare can lead such an initiative to transfer knowledge about behavior change to environmental actors and development practices in order to promote pro-environmental behavior, said Sulan Chen, UNDP’s Chief Technical Advisor for Plastics. .
Traditional behavior change tactics, such as information sharing, rules and regulations, and financial incentives, must be supplemented with strategies rooted in behavioral science. Recognizing that these traditional levers have generally been insufficient to change behavior on their own, the designers of Rare’s environmental behavior change programs have expanded their toolkit to include a more comprehensive set of levers for a change in behavior and achieving environmental results. These three new levers — emotional appeals, social influences, and choice architecture along with the traditional three levers, represent the Behavioral Levers Framework for categorizing behavioral interventions in the environmental domain.
Infrequent work will support the design and implementation of behavior change programs at national and local level. These programs will leverage best practices and the latest knowledge from behavioral science and design thinking and apply that knowledge directly to managing the plastic waste crisis. Specifically, the Rares team of behavioral scientists will:
This partnership will be implemented through the GEF Small Grants Program, which recently launched the Plastics Innovation Program to support local communities and actors to implement 54 plastics projects focused on midstream and upstream. These projects focus on a wide range of activities including baseline assessments and mapping of plastic pollution hotspots, awareness raising and advocacy; development of municipal and national plastics strategies/regulations, and production of sustainable alternatives and material redesign. SGP is excited to collaborate with Rare and apply behavioral science to effectively manage plastic waste at source, and possibly replicate the approach to other community-based projects supported by SGP, said Yoko Watanabe, Global Manager, SGP.
About Rare
Rare is an international non-profit organization specializing in social change for people and planet. For nearly 50 years, Rare has partnered with individuals, communities and local leaders on the front lines of conservation to promote the adoption of sustainable practices. With a behavior-based approach, Rare empowers individuals and communities to better manage and protect the nature we all depend on. Learn more atrarely.org.
The Center for Behavior and Environment (BE.Center) uses the science of human behavior to inspire this change. As the first conservation center to explore the intersection of behavioral science and design for conservation, BE.Center transforms the way the environmental field addresses our global challenges
About UNDP
UNDP is the leading United Nations organization fighting to end the injustice of poverty, inequality and climate change. Working with our extensive network of experts and partners in 170 countries, we help nations build integrated and sustainable solutions for people and planet. Learn more at undp.org or follow us on Twitter at @undp.
About GEF SGP
The Small Grants Program (SGP) is a corporate program of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) implemented by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). SGP has supported over 27,000 community-based projects for biodiversity conservation and sustainable use, climate change mitigation and adaptation, sustainable land management, international water conservation, and chemical and waste management, while generating sustainable livelihoods. Learn more at sgp.undp.org and follow us on Twitter at @GEF_SGP.
