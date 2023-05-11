Heriot-Watt Professor of Fisheries receives RSE Fellowship – Heriot-Watt University



Professor of Fisheries Conservation Michel Kaiser has been appointed as a new fellow by the Royal Society of Edinburgh.



The scholarships recognize great thinkers, researchers and practitioners working in or with organizations in Scotland. Members include names from sport, the arts, business, public service and academia who can provide informed insights in response to the issues facing Scotland.

A former Heriot-Watts Principal Scientist, Professor Kaiser works at the scientific interface between fisheries and conservation and advises global seafood industries, retailers, NGOs and government agencies on sustainable fisheries management. He was selected in recognition of his research focused on the responsible use of marine resources that supports local fishing communities while minimizing CO2 emissions and impact on marine environments.

Professor Kaiser said: It is an honor to join the Royal Society of Edinburgh as one of the 2023 Fellows and I look forward to working with them to drive positive change in people’s lives and society in Scotland.

Professor Steve McLaughlin, Deputy Director of Research and Impact at Heriot-Watt, said: I am delighted that Michel has been elected to the RSE.

As Chief Scientist at Heriot-Watt, Michel represented the University in high-level discussions with government officials, policy makers and funders and led initiatives that strengthened research excellence in sustainable fisheries and the blue economy. This Scholarship is another well-deserved recognition for the important contribution that Michel makes to the direction of science and knowledge on a national and international scale.

Professor Kaiser joins 90 other Fellows in this year’s entry, which also includes Dame Katherine Grainger DBE, who competed in women’s rowing for Team GB at five consecutive Olympics, and world record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont BEM.