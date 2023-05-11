UNCTAD calls for a balanced global approach to digital data management

Stronger international cooperation on data governance and capacity building can help bridge data and digital divides.

UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebecca Grynspan has reiterated that the organizations call for a more balanced approach to global data governance for the benefit of people and the planet.

She spoke during the sixth session of UNCTAD’s intergovernmental expert group on e-commerce and the digital economy in Geneva on 10 May. Read her speech.

The world currently has a global data governance system divided into three, with some countries relying on the private sector for data management, others on citizens and others on the state itself.

Ms. Grynspan said global efforts towards a more balanced approach should enable data to flow as freely as necessary and possible, while being able to address different development objectives.

To ensure an inclusive process with representation from all developing countries, she said the United Nations should play a key role in the process, which should be multilateral, multisectoral and multi-stakeholder.

Global data growth

Since 2015, the number of Internet users in the world has increased from 3 billion to 5.3 billion, noted Ms. Grynspan.

Mobile broadband subscriptions have grown from 3 billion to almost 7 billion. And global Internet Protocol traffic, a proxy for data flows, has tripled from 46,000 to 150,000 gigabytes per second.

Ms Grynspan said that we have gone from a world where digital data is shared mostly by text (on Facebook), to a world where data is shared mostly by images (on Instagram), to a world where data is now shared mostly by video ( on TikTok, YouTube).

And these are still early days in the data-driven digital economy, she said. With the spread of 5G, the increasing number of Internet of Things devices and the greater use of artificial intelligence (AI), data and data flows will continue to expand rapidly.

For example, the AI-driven ChatGPT was trained on 570 gigabits of text data about 300 billion words, with 100 trillion parameters.

Data is deepening digital divides

But as captured by UNCTAD’s latest Digital Economy Report, data flows are deepening already existing digital divides. According to the report, the US and China are the leaders in data usage.

Many developing countries remain largely providers of raw data for global digital platforms, while having to pay for the digital intelligence generated from their data.

While in some countries 80% of Internet users shop online, in many developing countries this figure is less than 10%. Further, within countries, there are significant divisions between rural and urban areas, and between men and women.

But countries such as India are closing the gap and developing turbocharging through data-driven digital technologies.

India’s digital public infrastructure program has added almost 9 million new taxpayers in the past five years and made digital payments almost universal.

Thanks to the program, India has opened almost 500 million bank accounts in urban and rural areas and reduced data costs by 90%.

Ms. Grynspan said that effective data governance is essential for promoting the responsible and ethical use of digital technologies, protecting individual rights and ensuring that everyone has access to the benefits of digitization.

Data can work for development

UNCTAD’s director of technology and logistics, Shamika N. Sirimanne, said data is a key strategic asset that can help solve pressing social, environmental and economic issues.

If managed well, data can help address global development challenges, such as pandemics and climate change, while promoting prosperity.

But careless handling of data and data flows can contribute to negative development outcomes in the environment, security, human rights and inequality.

Ms. Sirimanne said countries can better harness the potential of data development by developing governance frameworks that work for national priorities, while not hindering opportunities to benefit from data sharing across borders.