International
UNCTAD calls for a balanced global approach to digital data management
Stronger international cooperation on data governance and capacity building can help bridge data and digital divides.
Shutterstock/Westok Production | Students in India using their mobile phone.
UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebecca Grynspan has reiterated that the organizations call for a more balanced approach to global data governance for the benefit of people and the planet.
She spoke during the sixth session of UNCTAD’s intergovernmental expert group on e-commerce and the digital economy in Geneva on 10 May. Read her speech.
The world currently has a global data governance system divided into three, with some countries relying on the private sector for data management, others on citizens and others on the state itself.
Ms. Grynspan said global efforts towards a more balanced approach should enable data to flow as freely as necessary and possible, while being able to address different development objectives.
To ensure an inclusive process with representation from all developing countries, she said the United Nations should play a key role in the process, which should be multilateral, multisectoral and multi-stakeholder.
Global data growth
Since 2015, the number of Internet users in the world has increased from 3 billion to 5.3 billion, noted Ms. Grynspan.
Mobile broadband subscriptions have grown from 3 billion to almost 7 billion. And global Internet Protocol traffic, a proxy for data flows, has tripled from 46,000 to 150,000 gigabytes per second.
Ms Grynspan said that we have gone from a world where digital data is shared mostly by text (on Facebook), to a world where data is shared mostly by images (on Instagram), to a world where data is now shared mostly by video ( on TikTok, YouTube).
And these are still early days in the data-driven digital economy, she said. With the spread of 5G, the increasing number of Internet of Things devices and the greater use of artificial intelligence (AI), data and data flows will continue to expand rapidly.
For example, the AI-driven ChatGPT was trained on 570 gigabits of text data about 300 billion words, with 100 trillion parameters.
Data is deepening digital divides
But as captured by UNCTAD’s latest Digital Economy Report, data flows are deepening already existing digital divides. According to the report, the US and China are the leaders in data usage.
Many developing countries remain largely providers of raw data for global digital platforms, while having to pay for the digital intelligence generated from their data.
While in some countries 80% of Internet users shop online, in many developing countries this figure is less than 10%. Further, within countries, there are significant divisions between rural and urban areas, and between men and women.
But countries such as India are closing the gap and developing turbocharging through data-driven digital technologies.
India’s digital public infrastructure program has added almost 9 million new taxpayers in the past five years and made digital payments almost universal.
Thanks to the program, India has opened almost 500 million bank accounts in urban and rural areas and reduced data costs by 90%.
Ms. Grynspan said that effective data governance is essential for promoting the responsible and ethical use of digital technologies, protecting individual rights and ensuring that everyone has access to the benefits of digitization.
Data can work for development
UNCTAD’s director of technology and logistics, Shamika N. Sirimanne, said data is a key strategic asset that can help solve pressing social, environmental and economic issues.
If managed well, data can help address global development challenges, such as pandemics and climate change, while promoting prosperity.
But careless handling of data and data flows can contribute to negative development outcomes in the environment, security, human rights and inequality.
Ms. Sirimanne said countries can better harness the potential of data development by developing governance frameworks that work for national priorities, while not hindering opportunities to benefit from data sharing across borders.
|
Sources
2/ https://unctad.org/news/unctad-calls-balanced-global-approach-manage-digital-data
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New Google Home: New features, global rollout …
- UNCTAD calls for a balanced global approach to digital data management
- Early Puberty and Sleep Patterns
- Trump CNN Town Hall Live Updates: AOC slams network as ex-president calls E Jean Carroll a blow
- It’s official: 2024 MG Cyberster competes with BMW Z4 for $55,000.
- Telugu Fans Worried – Another Bollywood Villain
- Softball deals with rain delay to beat Missouri 7-2 to open SEC Tournament Play
- Google’s jab against Apple draws cheers and applause at conference
- Heriot-Watt Professor of Fisheries receives RSE Fellowship – Heriot-Watt University
- Mild winter weather speeds tick development
- Imran Khan’s arrest in Pakistan could play into his hands, but it could also inspire violence | world news
- NATO’s enemy within Erdogan is heading for a downfall