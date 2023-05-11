Pittsburgh International Airport passenger arrested after bomb threat: Police





A bomb threat Wednesday afternoon at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) resulted in an arrest, according to police. Allegheny County police said Hossein Dehnavifard, a 37-year-old Iranian national, was arrested after he allegedly carried a bomb in his luggage after being denied entry to an American Airlines flight. He was arrested shortly after 4:30 p.m He faces charges of making terroristic threats and threatening to use weapons of mass destruction, the police department said in a statement. No explosives were found in his possession, authorities confirmed. TSA intercepted more than 1,500 firearms at airports in first three months of 2023 The incident began when Dehnavifard arrived late for his flight to Philadelphia and airport staff refused to let him board, police said. He then allegedly told American Airlines gate agents that his luggage contained a bomb. At least two airline employees confirmed they heard the comment to police. The suspect was then taken into custody. AMERICAN AIRLINES EMPLOYEE DIES AT TEXAS AIRPORT Police said more than 100 passengers on American Airlines Flight 1862 were disembarked and Concourse B was partially closed. The plane, an Airbus A319, was en route to Philadelphia. “The aircraft was searched by Allegheny County police officers and FBI agents. The Allegheny County Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team and EOD K-9 handlers used police K-9s trained in explosive scent detection, as well as x-ray machines to search the plane and the luggage on board. Officers found no threats on the plane or in the luggage, including the two checked bags belonging to Dehnavifard,” Allegheny County police said. The FBI and the Transportation Security Administration have joined the investigation. The TSA may also impose a civil penalty, police said. TORONTO AIRPORT THEFT: $15 MILLION GOLD BAR, VALUABLES STOLEN FROM CARGO FACILITY American Airlines at Pittsburgh International has since returned to normal operations. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Dehnavifard was taken to the Allegheny County Jail on the charge. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1.833.255.8477. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

