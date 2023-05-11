We want your views on busking in the city City of Edinburgh Council
City of Edinburgh Council is seeking views on the impacts of busking on the city to determine whether the Council needs additional powers to manage noise amplification in public places.
Currently, the Council welcomes responsible people who light up our city and adhere to existing guidelines.
In December 2022, the Culture and Communities Committee considered a report on the legislative framework which governs the control of sound reinforcement and the circumstances in which a bylaw may be considered. It was agreed to conduct a survey of residents and businesses to get citizens’ views.
Entrants are required to have their busking experience within the past year operating under current guidelines.
Areas for comment include:
Existing bus schedule (currently bus service is allowed from 9am to 9pm)
Volume (significant volume is at a level that passersby can hear, but nearby businesses and residents are not disturbed)
Time on the field (offenders must move to another field at least 50 meters away after one hour)
Evidence collected from survey will brief the Committee on matters relating to sound amplification in public spaces, and whether it is appropriate to promote a bye-law to enable the Council to manage the amplification of noise and nuisance noise.
Councilor Val Walker, Culture and Communities Assembly, said:
Edinburgh has always been a lively and colorful city and revelers add great character to our streets, especially during the August festivals. The capital welcomes travelers and street entertainers who liven up the city and who follow the Council’s advice to do so, to be good neighbors and to keep noise levels to a reasonable level.
However, we also recognize that there is negative noise impact from excessive sound amplification by some buskers and street entertainers in public spaces, especially in the city We want to make sure we get the most up-to-date feedback from citizens and are doing everything we can to allow performers and those close to those who may be affected to coexist.
We want to hear as wide a range of views as possible as we consider whether we should take the next step and pass a bylaw. I would encourage everyone to take a look at our poll and share your feedback.
The results are expected to be reported back to the Committee on October 5, 2023.
Find out more about sound reinforcement in public spaces and take the survey.
