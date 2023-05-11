World Forum Expands Vision to Reimagine Education at The VI





The Minister of Education, Youth Affairs and Sports, the Honorable Sharie B. de Castro said that the second day of the World Education Forum has empowered her delegation and strengthened and expanded their vision to reimagine education in the Virgin Islands. Honorable de Castro is in the United Kingdom attending the World Education Forum 2023 in London, United Kingdom, which provides an opportunity for education ministers, pioneers, policy makers and experts to come together and deepen international connections through passion theirs for education. Honorable de Castro said the second day’s sessions highlighted the importance of basic learning and the development and implementation of policies to support it. “Changing international trends in education, identifying what needs to change to develop stronger, bolder and better education and learning opportunities, was the focus of the session on sustainability,” added the Minister of Education. The Minister of Education said that there were sessions on how to maintain the right balance between students’ well-being and grades; between central and individual goals; between dependency on direction and distributed decision making. The sessions also touched on how there can be a balance between compatibility, innovation and creativity among learners, teachers, students, lecturers and leaders. Honorable de Castro is accompanied to the forum by Permanent Secretary Dr. Marcia Potter and Deputy Head of Education Ms. Orlandette Crabbe. The World Education Forum 2023 is held from May 5 to 12 with the theme: ‘Nurturing a culture of learning, building resilience and promoting sustainability’ for ‘stronger, bolder and better education by design’. Meanwhile, the Honorable Luce Hodge-Smith serves and performs the functions of Minister of Education, Youth Affairs and Sports in the absence of Minister de Castro. The appointment is in accordance with section 52 (2) of the Virgin Islands Constitution Order, 2007, where the Governor in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister by instrument under public seal appoints Ministers from among the elected members of the House of Assembly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bvi.gov.vg/media-centre/world-forum-widens-vision-re-imagine-education-vi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos