Waiting lists for heart care rise by 63 per cent in three years in England





The latest NHS England figures published today show that the number of people on cardiac waiting lists rose to a record 380,787 at the end of March 2023 – an increase of almost 8,000 people since last month.



The latest increase means there has been a 63 percent increase in the cardiac waiting list compared to February 2020, the month before the pandemic began. The figures also show: 139,472 people were waiting over four months (the maximum waiting time target) for potential heart-saving care at the end of March – more than a third (37 per cent) of all people on waiting lists for cardiac care . The longer people wait for treatment, the higher the risk of becoming disabled from heart failure or dying prematurely.

Amazingly, for the first time over 10,000 people waited over a year for critical heart tests and treatments – another record high. Only 28 people were waiting that long three years ago in February 2020.

New NHSE figures show that the average ambulance response time for category 2 calls (which includes suspected heart attacks and strokes) fell from 40 minutes in March to 29 minutes in April. The official target is 18 minutes, but the Government has set a new average target of 30 minutes for 2023/24. The severe outage is getting worse Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, our Associate Medical Director, said: “When it comes to your heart, timely treatment can be the difference between life and death. That’s why it’s so shocking that month after month and year after year, we continue to see record numbers of people waiting too long for critical heart care. “Tragically, this severe disruption to heart healthcare is getting worse and could mean more people living with avoidable heart failure and even lost lives. NHS staff are overstretched and there are not enough of them to handle the huge workload of heart care. Decisive action is now needed to address this crisis, starting with the immediate release of the government’s long-awaited workforce and investment plan to recruit and retain heart doctors, nurses and other specialists.” READ OUR LATEST REPORT

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bhf.org.uk/what-we-do/news-from-the-bhf/news-archive/2023/may/heart-care-waiting-list-rises-by-63-per-cent-in-three-years The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos