Man charged with bomb threat at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was charged in connection with a bomb threat at Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Allegheny County Airport Authority said police responded around 4:30 p.m. after a “perceived threat” to an American Airlines flight scheduled to depart Pittsburgh for Philadelphia International Airport.

The spokesman said a passenger who was late and missed boarding “made an anti-aircraft threat to gate agents”. The passenger was detained and all passengers were removed from the flight while officials investigated.

Allegheny County police said Hossein Dehnavifard, an Iranian national, was arrested after he said he had a bomb in his checked bag. Officials said he was flying to Iran.

“The threat was made after he was not allowed to board the plane due to the delay,” police said in a statement. “The threat was overheard by two airline employees, who each confirmed what the man said.”

“I saw a lot of law enforcement in Terminal B before I got to that central area,” Rachel Riordan said. “As soon as I got there, I saw a crowd of people.”

“Police and body armor were charging through Terminal B and running,” Riordan added.

Operations at the airport were not affected, the spokesman said. Police said no threats were found.

Dehnavifard was charged with terroristic threats and threats to use weapons of mass destruction. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

In a statement, American Airlines said, “Prior to departure, American Airlines Flight 1862 was intercepted by law enforcement due to a potential security issue.” A TSA spokesman said it had no involvement in the incident.