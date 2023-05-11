FIU law jumps in US news rankings | FIU news





FIU Law climbed 38 spots to rank No. 60 among the nation’s law schools (No. 32 among public schools), according to US News and World Report rankings released today. This places FIU among the top three law schools in the state along with the University of Florida and Florida State University. The law school’s meteoric rise — the second-highest ranking improvement of any law school in the country — reflects an update to the 2023-2024 U.S. News Best Law Schools methodology to prioritize measures that ” identify clear and transparent outcomes for prospective students,” according to US News. The changes were made after input and feedback from more than 100 law school deans and other legal experts across the country. “This updated methodology better reflects the return on investment students seek in choosing a law school,” said FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell. “I am proud of everyone who has helped build FIU Law’s success story.” Among the changes, increased weight was given to employment 10 months after graduation. The publication also weighed in on schools’ first-time bar pass rates and added “final” bar pass rates, the latter measuring the percentage of graduates from each law school who took a bar exam and passed it. within two years of graduation. . FIU Law has earned a reputation over the past 18 years for graduation results that rank among the best in the country. A 2020 American Bar Association report found that FIU Law ranked No. 2 nationally for bar exam “over-performance,” which measures how well a law school’s graduates exceed their state’s average first-time bar pass rate. “Since 2015, more than 87% of FIU law graduates have passed the bar exam on their first attempt – the highest pass rate of any law school in Florida,” said Provost, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth M. Bejar. “More than 91% of the Class of 2021 were employed in full-time, long-term positions or further graduate study within 10 months of graduation. The performance of our law college has been an outstanding testament to the work of our faculty, staff and students.” FIU Law Dean Antony Page expressed his satisfaction. “The new ranking methodology better aligns with FIU Law’s core values ​​of rigorously preparing our graduates to practice law in a supportive, student-centered environment,” he said. “The ranking now better recognizes the responsibility that law schools have to ensure that young lawyers are able to start successful careers.” The part-time law program was ranked 24th (No. 10 among public law schools), and FIU also ranked highly for international law, ranking 42nd (No. 17 public). . Specialty programs that also ranked in the top 50 among public law schools were trial advocacy (No. 30), legal writing (No. 35), intellectual property (No. 44), and environmental law (No. 49). “The success of our law school can be attributed to the dedicated faculty and staff who work every day to ensure that FIU Law is excellent, and to our students who have extraordinary courage and determination,” said the Board Chair. of FIU Administration, Dean C. Colson. “I know. I hire them.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.fiu.edu/2023/fiu-law-leaps-in-u.s-news-rankings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos