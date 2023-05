International Paper announced progress on its Vision 2030 sustainability goals MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — International Paper published Sustainability Report 2022which illustrates the progress made on our Vision 2030 objectives and outlines our commitment to building a better future for people, planet and our company. Experience the full interactive multi-channel news release here:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9168951-international-paper-publishes-2022-sustainability-report/ International Paper Chief Sustainability Officer Sophie Beckham shares highlights from our 2022 sustainability report



IP has conserved and restored more than 360,000 hectares of forest land since 2020.

From planet-friendly packaging to pulp for absorbent products, we transform renewable resources into products people depend on every day. As one of of North America largest recyclers, we offer circular solutions that reduce waste and build a better future for our planet. The International Document recognizes its impacts and dependencies on natural and human capital, as well as its responsibility to promote the health of people and our planet, because we know that this is what is needed for a livable world and a thriving society. “We are proud to be a global leader in sustainable business practices,” he said Mark Sutton, chairman and chief executive officer, International Paper. “We continue to make progress on our Vision 2030 goals and commitments and believe in being a force for good in our communities by creating positive impact. That means using resources responsibly and efficiently, and ensuring that business ours to be safe, successful and sustainable today and for generations to come Click here to download our 2022 Sustainability Report. The international document reported in accordance with the disclosures of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and also responded to CDP questionnaires (Disclosure Project of Carbon) on Climate Change, Forests and Water Security to transparently disclose risks and opportunities in those key areas of sustainability. Learn more about how the International Document addresses these risks in the Sustainable Operations and TCFD Index sections of this report and see Summary of Annual Performance for more information. About the International Journal International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of of North America the biggest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues worldwide who are dedicated to creating what comes next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa AND Europe. Net sales for 2022 were 21.2 billion dollars. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com. BURIMI International Newspaper

