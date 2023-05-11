Ofsted praises West Sussex County Council for its relentless approach to improving practice





Publication date: May 11, 2023 Ofsted inspectors have praised West Sussex County Council for its relentless approach to improving practice in Children’s Services. The comment comes from Ofsteds latest inspection which gave the service an overall rating of requirements for improvement, with good judgments for children in care, leadership and management. Judgments about children in need of help and protection and children leaving care are those that require improvement to be good. The report follows a two-week Children’s Services on-site inspection of county councils in March 2023, when inspectors focused on the effectiveness of Children’s Services to support: The experiences and progress of children in need of help and protection

Experiences and progress of children in care and leavers

The influence of leaders on the practice of social work with children and families Inspectors praised the relentless approach to improving practice. They highlighted the strong, determined and cohesive leadership team, which has made significant improvements since the last full inspection of Children’s Services in 2019, which had judged all areas to be inadequate. The main findings from the report were: Most children who come into care make good progress

The voice of children and young people is strong and well-considered in decision-making

Early Help support is making a positive difference to children’s lives

Staff benefit from a wide range of support as well as training and development opportunities; and feel appreciated

The implementation of the new family protection practice model has been carefully considered with clear plans for the next steps

Partnership work is improving, although there is more to do

Leaders have been determined to change the organizational culture and put children first

Practice in some teams is variable and more work is needed to ensure that all children receive a consistent service

The advice and support provided to care leavers aged 21 and over requires improvement

Choice of placement for looked after children needs improvement

There should be a stronger response to certain 16 and 17-year-olds presenting as homeless or missing from home Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children and young people, said: I am delighted that Ofsted has recognized the great progress we have made over the past four years. The result of this inspection is testament to the determination and hard work of all our staff in Children’s Services and the County Council. We have been relentless in our approach to putting children first and driving continuous improvement within our services. We know we have more work to do so that all our children and young people have a good level of service. Ofsted has recognized our commitment to making further improvements and these areas are being addressed as part of our new continuous improvement plan and West Sussex County Council’s priority of keeping people safe from vulnerable situations. Paul Marshall, Leader of West Sussex County Council, said: This council has been steadfast in its commitment to improving our children’s services. Over the past four years, we have made significant investments in our services and have ensured that the political and corporate weaknesses reported in 2019 have been fully addressed. I am pleased that Ofsted can see positive changes both corporately and politically, which is acknowledged in their report. I would like to thank our members, staff, partners and Commissioner John Coughlan for the unwavering support and scrutiny that has supported us in getting to this position and will enable our continued journey of improvement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/news/ofsted-praises-west-sussex-county-council-for-its-relentless-approach-to-improving-practice/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos