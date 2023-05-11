Workers’ rights put at risk by plan to scrap EU working time rules, says TUC | We have Badenoch

Unions have warned workers’ rights are at risk after the government unveiled new plans to scrap EU working time rules as part of its drive to cut unnecessary red tape.

The announcement comes after the proposed scrapping of up to 4,000 EU-era regulations by the end of the year was dropped after a private meeting with Brexiter MPs.

Ministers unveiled a package of regulatory reforms on Wednesday to the retained EU law, which they said will help business cut costs.

The package included reducing time-consuming and disproportionate reporting requirements for specific elements of the working time regulations, part of UK law that implements key EU employment regulations and rights.

But Paul Nowak, general secretary of the Trades Union Council (TUC), slammed the governments’ stated intentions, calling them a gift to rogue employers who seek to exploit workers and make them work long, grueling shifts over and over. sufficient.

On the changes to holiday pay, which will see it calculated in a different way to current EU law, he added: The current law ensures that most holiday pay is paid in line with workers’ normal earnings, including regular overtime work. Ministers should not interfere in this.

Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said the government would keep the 48-hour requirement from the EU’s working time directive and otherwise uphold UK employment standards.

Her decision not to scrap thousands of EU-era regulations until the end of the year was met with disdain from the Tories, with former Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg tweeting: Unfortunately, the prime minister has broken his promise and not EU laws.

Rees-Mogg later said in a statement that this amounted to an admission of administrative failure. He condemned the inability of Whitehall to do the work needed and the inability of ministers to push this through their departments.

Badenoch had earlier outlined the changes to an alleged bonfire of EU legislation that initially meant thousands of laws would automatically face the ax on December 31 under a controversial sunset clause deadline.

An amendment now clarifies which regulations will be removed from the UK statute book, rather than just highlighting the retained EU laws that would be saved, she said.

The move, described by Labor as a humiliating U-turn, marks the abandonment of a year-end deadline which experts had warned was completely unrealistic.

Badenoch said the government would instead make improvements to employment law that could help save businesses around £1 billion a year while protecting workers’ rights.

There will be consultation on the recording of working hours and ways to improve engagement with workers when a business is transferred to new owners.

Other new plans include promoting competitiveness and productivity in the workplace limiting the duration of so-called non-compete clauses to three months.

The government said it would offer more flexibility for up to five million UK workers to join a competitor or start a rival business after leaving a position.