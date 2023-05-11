International
We want EU candidate status to give Bosnia an impetus for change (…)
Thank you Madam President.
I would like to thank the High Representative, Christian Schmidt, for his briefing and I would like to congratulate the participation of the President of the Collegiate Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mrs. Zeljka Cvijanovic, in this meeting.
Madam President,
Since our last meeting in November 2022, we would like to welcome the rapid establishment of a new executive at the central level after the general elections on 2 October 2022. We also commend the establishment of a new government at the level of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina on April 28, after more than four years of technical government. We expect these new leaders, as well as that of Republika Srpska, to respect the political agreement reached on June 12, 2022 in Brussels by representatives of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which provides for the implementation of essential reforms in favor of democracy and governance. of the law within six months from the appointment of new managers.
We also welcome the decision of the European Council on 15 December to grant Bosnia and Herzegovina the status of a candidate country to join the European Union. Through this decision, taken unanimously by the 27 member states, the European Union has sent a strong signal to the Bosnian people, reiterating their common destiny with the countries of the Union.
This decision marks a new step on Bosnia-Herzegovina’s European path. The roadmap is clear to move forward on this path, and in particular towards the opening of accession negotiations. It includes 14 priority reforms defined by the European Commission. France hopes that the newly elected authorities will resolutely commit to the implementation of these reforms, which are essential for the country’s integration into the EU and which will bring concrete improvements to the lives of all Bosnian citizens, especially in the area of the rule of law. .
Madam President,
We call on all political leaders in Bosnia and Herzegovina to refrain from provocative and secessionist rhetoric and actions, especially those that challenge the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the country. They are unacceptable and we call on political representatives to take responsibility: they must work to reduce tensions and engage in a constructive dialogue.
France also emphasizes its deep concern regarding the recent repressive statements and legislative initiatives in the Republika Srpska against the media and NGOs. If they were to be finally adopted and implemented, they would constitute a step back in terms of the protection of fundamental rights and the country’s approach to Europe.
I also want to remind you that there is no place for revisionism or glorification of war crimes in a Bosnia and Herzegovina that is moving forward on the European path.
Madam President,
France fully supports the work of the Office of the High Representative. This office is not intended to last longer than necessary. The 5+2 agenda clearly defined in 2008 the conditions for the termination of the mandate of the High Representatives. We are not there yet. We also reiterate our full support for the EUFOR Althea mission, which has played a fundamental role in stabilizing Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region since its establishment in 2004.
In conclusion, Madam President, I would like to express the hope that the status of the candidate country will give a new impetus to change in Bosnia and Herzegovina. I would like to remind you that this status is not an end in itself, but a starting point on the way to negotiations for membership in the European Union.
Thank you.
