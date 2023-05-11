Ranking Member News | Editorial

International
May 11, 2023
Washington DC— US Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Ranking Member of the US Senate Finance Committee, made the following remarks at a hearing on international tax policy.
As prepared for delivery:
“Thank you Mr. Chairman.
“Nearly eight years ago – before the Republican-passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act – this Committee’s bipartisan task force concluded: our international tax system was ‘clearly broken.’
“Inversions were on the rise, used as a defensive strategy by American companies to avoid foreign acquisitions.
“Mr. Chairman, you rightly noted that this ‘subversion virus’ was ‘multiplying every few days.’
“Ironically, the bipartisan report cited the pharmaceutical industry to illustrate how the pre-TCJA tax code made ‘American companies more valuable in the hands of foreign buyers.’
“In trying to put the TCJA on trial, today’s hearing ignores the facts that have turned the competitive edge in our favor.
“Fact: TCJA completely cured the inversion virus.
“By setting competitive tax rates and reforming the way we tax foreign income, American companies and their workers can now win in the global marketplace.
“Prior to the pandemic, TCJA reforms led to one of the strongest economies in generations: unemployment fell to a 50-year low, economic gains flowed across demographic groups and income levels, and American businesses reported record investments in Research and Development.
“But the TCJA was far from a corporate giveaway: it significantly broadened the tax base, including introducing the first global minimum tax of its kind.
“The result of that recipe? Record corporate tax bills.
“In short, the TCJA is a big improvement over the previous system.
“Of course, we should not rest on our laurels. In the changing global landscape, we must consider improvements that would enable American companies to further invest and expand domestically without undermining their ability to compete globally.
“Cherry-picking data by an industry to defame the TCJA ignores how the threshold question has changed dramatically since 2017.
“It’s no longer a question of whether our tax code drives our companies overseas, costing American taxpayers billions.
“Rather, the main complaint of critics now seems to be that the US Treasury deserves a greater share of the success that our companies are now able to achieve, largely because of the TCJA.”
“I agree that we need to consider how international tax policy affects our tax base, ensuring that we remain an attractive place for investment to increase employment opportunities and the wages of our workers.
“In this context, Congress should seriously examine the commitments this administration has made in the OECD’s international tax negotiations.
“For the past two years, this administration has used those negotiations in an effort to force changes in domestic legislation, ignoring the effect on US incomes, companies and workers.
“Without consulting Congress, much less getting its consent, she collaborated with the OECD on a cartel-like global tax code with a trilogy of new taxes that appear to put America last.
“The first part mandates a global minimum tax level for large companies. The United States already has one, thanks to the TCJA. But, at our own administration’s instigation, it was not deemed good enough for the new world tax order.
“The second is the enforcement mechanism, the UTPR: this extraterritorial tax removes the barriers to foreign earnings capture and blatantly undermines important job-creating tax policies passed by Congress on a bipartisan basis.
“And the last one exhausts the US treasury. The global tax code enshrines a path to a domestic minimum tax, and Treasury agreed to prioritize those taxes over the TCJA minimum tax, essentially giving every foreign country a model vacuum to siphon tens of billions from our tax base .
“But the most vulnerable position that the Treasury has agreed to? Different treatment of investment incentives for each tax in the trilogy, tilting the scale in favor of our competitors.
“Investment incentives historically approved by Congress—nonrefundable tax credits such as the R&D credit—are treated punitively by the UTPR compared to the refundable credits and government subsidies more commonly used in other countries.
“In other words, the high priests of the OECD have condemned tax competition but blessed government subsidies.
“That’s why the administration’s narrative about a global tax code that prohibits the so-called ‘race to the bottom’ rings rather hollow.”
“In reality, if one buys that rhetoric, the global tax code creates a more fraught ‘race to the bottom’—a race to increase subsidies in government-favored industries.” Even Biden’s former chief negotiator at the OECD recently acknowledged this.
“Perhaps more worrying is which country stands to benefit most from this botched game of mole-striking.
“China gives hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies every year to its favored domestic companies, and they do it far better than any other developed country.
“Given the administration’s failure to subject this deal to careful public scrutiny and analysis, this global tax code could result in an ‘America Last’ policy that gives ground to China.
“Congress should seriously investigate whether the administration agreed to a global tax code that materially harms our businesses, workers and finances.
“In the meantime, Mr. Speaker, I look forward to hearing from today’s witnesses on their perspectives on the international tax challenges we face in today’s global economy.”
