Active International TV & Video News 5.11.23





LATINX SVOD VIEWER According to a recent report from Horowitz Research, 76% of Latinx TV content viewers subscribe to at least one SVOD service, compared to 67% of consumers overall. More than a fifth of Latinx have access to at least one SVOD service. The most popular ones include Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Peacock and HBO Max. One in five Latinx has access, either by subscription or free, to Vix+, the premium service offered by TelevisaUnivision. Also, free OTT services are becoming more and more popular. In terms of content, 72% of Latino viewers watch Spanish-language TV at least occasionally and 63% watch international content. (RapidTVNews: 5/9/23) PREMIUM VALUE LONG FORM TV Advertisers are figuring out how to balance social video and big-budget TV. A report from VAB found that ad effectiveness varies by content and ad impact with long-form premium professional content showing different results than other platforms. Marketers should base their decisions on criteria beyond first impression metrics and focus on the impact different video levers have on brand engagement, sales and website traffic. A video interview with VAB EVPs accompanies the short article and includes a discussion on using multiple providers for cross-platform measurement, the potential of a multi-currency pre-set, the value of brand assurance, the value of premium content in the form of tall. (BeeTV: 5/9/23) WEEKLY APPEARANCE REPORT The most-watched shows the week of May 1-7, according to Inscape, include major sports (NBA, NHL, MLB, Kentucky Derby, PGA and USFL) in addition to morning news (GMA, CBS Mornings, Today, FOX and Friends), news evening (ABC World News Tonight With David Muir), Drama (Blue Bloods, Chicago Fire, Gunsmoke, L&O SVU, Chicago PD), Comedy (Friends) and Variety/Game Show (American Idol, Family Feud, The Price is Right) (TVREV: 5/9/23) WRITERS STRIKE BEFORE TELEVISION MONEY When the Writers Guild of America officially announced a strike on Tuesday, May 2n.d, had an immediate impact as shows like ABCs Abbott Elementary were shut down and late night shows aired in reruns. The strike comes as advertisers prepare for the initial season and when negotiations to make long-term advertising commitments will begin. While multiple agency sources have told Ad Age that they are taking precautions and preparing requests for greater flexibility in ad commitments, network executives said they will rely on the larger-than-ever state of media portfolios. However, one network executive assures that the strike should not alienate advertisers too much because the industry is already used to a new era of post-pandemic deals. The assumed worst-case scenario is that the strike will affect programmers’ abilities to broadcast written content in the fall. (The adagesubscription required: 5/5/23) MALE VOICES DOMINATE IN VIDEO ADVERTISING According to a diversity study by Extreme Research, TV and video ads use more men in both appearance and voice globally and are more likely to hire people under the age of 40. The report is an expansion of last years analysis which found that men make up 74.9% of audio in ads while 76.7% of ads featured 2,039 year olds. As clients want to set goals around diversity, this report analyzed gender and age and found that the global advertising industry is largely dominated by men. The visual composition of males is higher than the percentage of males in the population in each region. East and Southeast Asia is the only region where the balance of males and females is equal to the male and female population. (MediaPost: 5/9/23)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://activeinternational.com/insights/news/active-international-tv-video-news-51123/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos