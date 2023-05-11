DVIDS – News – IWR joins international conversation with six European nations on integrating nature-based solutions

Alexandria, VA (May 10, 2023) The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Institute for Water Resources (IWR) participated in the launch of the MANABAS COAST (Embedding nature-based solutions through COASTAL systems) project. The meeting took place on March 11-17 in The Hague, Netherlands. USACE is an official observer of MANABAS, which is a European Union project aimed at integrating nature-based engineering solutions in the North Sea Region.

USACE uses a similar initiative in the US known as Engineering with Nature, which seeks an interrelated outcome of the intentional harmonization of natural and engineering processes to efficiently and sustainably deliver economic, environmental and social benefits through cooperation. IWR’s participation enables closer cooperation with like-minded nations participating as part of MANABAS and includes 16 pilot projects taking place in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France and the United Kingdom.

IWR Environmental Planner Bari Greenfeld represented the USACE during international panel discussions about the enabling factors of NBS implementation. In her remarks, Greenfeld offered USACE’s perspective on the related efforts underway in the US and the policy drivers, project examples and innovative programs that are bringing the efforts to fruition. Greenfeld also emphasized the value of international cooperation on the global topic. The US and the European Union have many common goals and common challenges for adapting to climate change. Each nation is taking a slightly different approach, but this is when collaboration has the power to unlock growth and learning. MANABAS COAST is a valuable forum for sharing best practices and supporting each other as we seek to integrate the use of nature-based solutions, said Greenfeld.

UK participant and Senior Adviser on International Engagement for the country’s Environment Agency, Catherine Bacon, also highlighted the value of working with MANABAS countries and alongside the US during the event. Joining the MANABAS meeting in March 2023 was an excellent opportunity to join international counterparts to discuss our approaches to integrating NBS through coastal systems. The scale and pace of climate change and the biodiversity crisis means we need to think and work in different ways, and coming together to share views and best practice among international experts is key to this, said Bacon.

Also present was Dr. Alistair Rennie, Project Manager for the Scottish Governments Dynamic Coast project, which is transforming the way Scotland’s coastal communities improve their resilience and adapt to our future climate. Climate change is affecting us all, but each of our experiences, funding arrangements and local circumstances are different. The MANABAS coast allows international perspectives to be shared and learned, to ensure that we can all better use nature-based approaches to improve our coastal resilience and adapt to climate change, said Rennie.

In Scotland, Dynamic Coast has shown that our natural coastal defenses protect almost three times the value of assets protected by artificial defences. We need to learn how to invest better and improve our approaches to protect society and natural systems as part of the shared climate and nature crisis, Rennie added.

IWR’s connection with MANABAS also extends beyond the coastal meeting and includes support for technical cooperation between USACE and the Dutch Rijkswaterstaat (RWS), which is the national water manager for the Netherlands. MANABAS Coast is managed by Matthijs Boersema, RWS leader, who is currently on a two-year detail with USACE IWR. This close coordination between the US and the Netherlands is advancing efforts on how to integrate NBS on an international scale. I am happy that we are starting this journey together towards the main NBS. We know that NBS works, but we do not yet have the clear answer on how to move from pilot scale to large-scale implementation. Great to see so many enthusiastic people during the launch event who are committed to sharing their experiences on how to move NBS forward, said Boersema.

As part of the meeting, participants also visited several nature-based engineering projects and participated in small group exchanges to further the conversation of nature-based solutions.

USACE anticipates further participation in MANABAS Coast, which is a five-year project, during future collaborative events and knowledge exchanges. Insight from the European experience will also inform IWR’s work to support the integration of nature-based solutions into USACE operations. Greenfeld and Boersema are helping a team at USACE headquarters advance the conversation about integrating and improving coordination among NBS agency efforts. [Under IWRs New Horizons program] Greenfeld and Boersema are engaged with the USACE Environmental Advisory Board and will facilitate a workshop this summer to discuss a broad USACE vision for integrating nature-based solutions.