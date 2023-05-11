International
DVIDS – News – IWR joins international conversation with six European nations on integrating nature-based solutions
Alexandria, VA (May 10, 2023) The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Institute for Water Resources (IWR) participated in the launch of the MANABAS COAST (Embedding nature-based solutions through COASTAL systems) project. The meeting took place on March 11-17 in The Hague, Netherlands. USACE is an official observer of MANABAS, which is a European Union project aimed at integrating nature-based engineering solutions in the North Sea Region.
USACE uses a similar initiative in the US known as Engineering with Nature, which seeks an interrelated outcome of the intentional harmonization of natural and engineering processes to efficiently and sustainably deliver economic, environmental and social benefits through cooperation. IWR’s participation enables closer cooperation with like-minded nations participating as part of MANABAS and includes 16 pilot projects taking place in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France and the United Kingdom.
IWR Environmental Planner Bari Greenfeld represented the USACE during international panel discussions about the enabling factors of NBS implementation. In her remarks, Greenfeld offered USACE’s perspective on the related efforts underway in the US and the policy drivers, project examples and innovative programs that are bringing the efforts to fruition. Greenfeld also emphasized the value of international cooperation on the global topic. The US and the European Union have many common goals and common challenges for adapting to climate change. Each nation is taking a slightly different approach, but this is when collaboration has the power to unlock growth and learning. MANABAS COAST is a valuable forum for sharing best practices and supporting each other as we seek to integrate the use of nature-based solutions, said Greenfeld.
UK participant and Senior Adviser on International Engagement for the country’s Environment Agency, Catherine Bacon, also highlighted the value of working with MANABAS countries and alongside the US during the event. Joining the MANABAS meeting in March 2023 was an excellent opportunity to join international counterparts to discuss our approaches to integrating NBS through coastal systems. The scale and pace of climate change and the biodiversity crisis means we need to think and work in different ways, and coming together to share views and best practice among international experts is key to this, said Bacon.
Also present was Dr. Alistair Rennie, Project Manager for the Scottish Governments Dynamic Coast project, which is transforming the way Scotland’s coastal communities improve their resilience and adapt to our future climate. Climate change is affecting us all, but each of our experiences, funding arrangements and local circumstances are different. The MANABAS coast allows international perspectives to be shared and learned, to ensure that we can all better use nature-based approaches to improve our coastal resilience and adapt to climate change, said Rennie.
In Scotland, Dynamic Coast has shown that our natural coastal defenses protect almost three times the value of assets protected by artificial defences. We need to learn how to invest better and improve our approaches to protect society and natural systems as part of the shared climate and nature crisis, Rennie added.
IWR’s connection with MANABAS also extends beyond the coastal meeting and includes support for technical cooperation between USACE and the Dutch Rijkswaterstaat (RWS), which is the national water manager for the Netherlands. MANABAS Coast is managed by Matthijs Boersema, RWS leader, who is currently on a two-year detail with USACE IWR. This close coordination between the US and the Netherlands is advancing efforts on how to integrate NBS on an international scale. I am happy that we are starting this journey together towards the main NBS. We know that NBS works, but we do not yet have the clear answer on how to move from pilot scale to large-scale implementation. Great to see so many enthusiastic people during the launch event who are committed to sharing their experiences on how to move NBS forward, said Boersema.
As part of the meeting, participants also visited several nature-based engineering projects and participated in small group exchanges to further the conversation of nature-based solutions.
USACE anticipates further participation in MANABAS Coast, which is a five-year project, during future collaborative events and knowledge exchanges. Insight from the European experience will also inform IWR’s work to support the integration of nature-based solutions into USACE operations. Greenfeld and Boersema are helping a team at USACE headquarters advance the conversation about integrating and improving coordination among NBS agency efforts. [Under IWRs New Horizons program] Greenfeld and Boersema are engaged with the USACE Environmental Advisory Board and will facilitate a workshop this summer to discuss a broad USACE vision for integrating nature-based solutions.
|Date of receipt:
|05.10.2023
|Post date:
|05.10.2023 16:51
|Story ID:
|444480
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, VA
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
this job IWR joins the international conversation along with six European countries on the integration of nature-based solutionsBY Anna Allenidentified by DVDSmust comply with the restrictions indicated at https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dvidshub.net/news/444480/iwr-joins-international-conversation-alongside-six-european-nations-mainstreaming-nature-based-solutions
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Special envoy from Arab countries wants to expand cooperation with tech giants
- DVIDS – News – IWR joins international conversation with six European nations on integrating nature-based solutions
- Is this Taylor Swift’s secret autobiography? His thousands of fans think so
- Arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan declared illegal by Supreme Court | world news
- We live in post-shame America
- Government has used technology as a source of empowerment to deliver social justice: PM Modi
- ‘No progress on Myanmar peace plan’
- Front Row at Chanel Resort 2024 in Hollywood – WWD
- Flyers Name Keith Jones President of Hockey Ops; Daniel Briere appointed GM
- Bride in wedding dress responds ‘for her future daughter’
- Rakuten Symphony Partners with Google Distributed Cloud to Provide Resilient Persistent Storage | Newsroom
- Active International TV & Video News 5.11.23