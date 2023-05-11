Thinking of investing in Australia? Here’s how the 2023-2024 Federal Budget affects you – Knowledge

Use of managed investment trusts to attract foreign investment in residential and certain commercial properties

In a marked change of trend from previous governments of tightening and limiting the availability of managed investment trusts (with) regime, the Budget announces measures to expand its availability for new lease construction projects, as well as data centers and warehouses that meet relevant energy efficiency standards.

Data centers and warehouses

MIT withholding tax concession will now be extended to data centers and warehouses. This measure will also increase the minimum energy efficiency requirements for existing and new clean buildings to a 6-star rating from the Australian Green Building Council or a 6-star rating under the Australian National Built Environment Rating System ( NABERS).

Key dates: To qualify, construction of new leasehold or data center and warehouse projects must have commenced after 7.30pm (AEST) on 9 May 2023 (Budget night), at the reduced withholding rate which applies from 1 July 2025.

Construction for rent

The Government is encouraging the expansion of Australia’s housing supply by:

increasing the rate for capital works tax deduction (depreciation) from 2.5% to 4% per year (same as hotels); AND

reducing the final withholding tax rate on eligible fund payments from MIT investments from 30% to 15%.

In general, eligible rental construction projects have the following characteristics:

consists of 50 or more apartments or flats available for rent to the general public

holding under sole ownership for at least 10 years before they are sold, and

landlords must offer a tenancy term of at least 3 years for each flat.

Certain details will be confirmed following further consultation, including any minimum percentage of housing that must be affordable rent.

These measures, together with recent government concessions for build-to-rent projects (including land tax and stamp duty exemptions), will continue to make the build-to-rent asset class more attractive to foreign investment.

However, one of the biggest obstacles to rental construction projects is the inability to recoup the construction cost tax credit, which is not changed by these rules.

Key dates: construction of new build rental projects must have started after 7.30pm (AEST) on 9 May 2023 (Budget night). The reduced withholding rate will apply from 1 July 2024 for build-to-let projects.

More schemes caught by Australia’s general anti-avoidance rule

Australia’s general anti-avoidance rule (Part IVA) will soon include schemes that:

reduce tax paid in Australia by using a lower rate of withholding tax on income paid to foreign residents; AND

achieve an Australian income tax benefit but have the dominant purpose of reducing foreign (non-Australian) income tax.

Both measures will apply to income years beginning on or after 1 July 2024, regardless of whether the scheme was entered into before that date. Importantly, both changes have a retrospective element, so taxpayers should carefully assess their risk.

Lower withholding tax rate

The current definition of “tax benefit” for the purposes of Part IVA explicitly includes schemes designed to avoid liability to withholding tax entirely, but not those designed simply to have a lower rate of withholding tax at the source. This will change.

Part IVA will only apply to cancel tax benefits where the taxpayer’s dominant intention is to obtain a tax benefit. Therefore, while the withholding rate for interest payments is 10% and the withholding rate for untaxed dividends is 30%, important commercial factors are likely to drive taxpayers’ choices between equity and debt, which may serve to reduce the likelihood of the dominant purpose test. meeting.

A more likely angle could be “schemes” designed to access MIT concessions and lower amounts of income tax withheld when certain payments are made to non-resident members. We understand that the ATO has recently flagged its concern that some trusts are not eligible for MIT status and this intended change could give the ATO a legislative backstop for schemes that – while ticking all the boxes acceptability – are artificial or contrived in nature. Time will tell.

Schemes that reduce a foreign tax liability

A “scheme” that reduces Australian tax, where the predominant purpose was to reduce a foreign tax liability, is generally not covered by Part IVA. It has always been a high-risk argument for taxpayers to run because by succeeding in Australia, the taxpayer may invite significant exposure in another jurisdiction.

Now, however, the ATO will be able to cancel Australian tax benefits associated with schemes designed to obtain a foreign tax benefit. Due to the tightening of rules, the need for taxpayers to present convincing and objective evidence of local and global commercial drivers for transactions has increased. A strong foreign tax driver will not be enough to escape the operation of Part IVA in Australia. Further, the relief is not available under Australia’s tax treaties where Part IVA applies, raising the stakes significantly.

Pillar II: implementation of the global minimum tax of 15%.

The 2023-2024 Federal Budget announced Australia’s implementation of Pillar II of the OECD Declaration on the two-pillar solution to address the tax challenges arising from the digitization of the economy. In addition to the income inclusion rule (IIR) and the Rule of untaxed profits (UTPR), Australia will also apply a minimum domestic tax of 15% to certain entities. The aim is to ensure that wherever income flows, it will be subject to a tax rate of at least 15%.

From income years beginning on or after 1 January 2024, the IIR will apply to meet Australian-headquartered multinationals or foreign multinationals located in jurisdictions that have not implemented an IIR where there is intra-group income that is not subject to tax in 15%.

Complementing this, from income years commencing on or after 1 January 2025, the UTPR will apply where no IIR applies to the group and will reject Australian deductions to ensure that Australian income is subject to income tax. at least 15%.

To ensure that Australia does not lose out on revenue as Pillar II is implemented worldwide, Australia has followed the example of others such as the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore and Hong Kong (to name a few) and is implementing a domestic tax rate of 15%. Without such a rule, income adjustments for lower taxed Australian income could be subject to IIR in other jurisdictions, thus removing the opportunity for additional income.

The measures will apply to multinational groups with annual global revenues of 750 million euros. Although the full details are not yet available, it is intended that some sectors to which the measures will apply particularly unfavorably, such as investment funds, pension funds, government entities, international organizations and non-profit organizations will be dug up.

The minimum internal tax creates franc credits, but in accordance with OECD guidelines, the IIR will not create franc credits. It is unclear at this stage how the foreign income tax offset rules will interact with the measures.

These are complex measures, not only from the point of view of domestic implementation, but also in relation to their interaction with other foreign tax systems. It will be essential that those affected are given sufficient time to consult on the rules to help identify unintended consequences, and then have sufficient time to prepare for the implementation of complex rules.