Eurasia, South and Central Asia region news, resources and funding for global health researchers





Fogarty fosters partnerships between American scientists and their counterparts in Eurasia through the implementation of international agreements and other activities that support international collaboration. Every year, American scientists, in both government and university laboratories and institutions, undertake joint projects in all areas of biomedical and behavioral science with their colleagues from throughout this region. Cooperation is carried out through scholarships and exchanges, joint grants and under the auspices of high-level government commissions.

Countries in the region Armenia, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Burma, Belarus, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Republic of Moldova, Nepal, Pakistan, Russian Federation, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan. NIH-funded research affecting Eurasia, South and Central Asia

grant funding for American universities, NIH facilitates international collaboration in Eurasia, South and Central Asia in all areas of the biomedical and behavioral sciences. Fogarty/NIH News

The prevalence of dementia in India is underestimated

Global Health has Issues, March / April 2023

Disclosure of HIV status and associated clinical outcomes among children and adolescents living with HIV in Asia

Fogarty-IeDEA Mentoring Program (FIMP) Johanna Beulah Sornillo, lead author

AIDS careFebruary 15, 2023

Cultivating oral health research within and beyond Thailand's borders: Q&A with Drs. Waranuch Pitiphat

Global Health has IssuesJanuary / February 2023

Global Health has IssuesJanuary / February 2023

Family follow-up assessment of unintentional child injuries two years after intervention: A community-based study from Karachi, Pakistan co-authored by Fogarty recipients Junaid Abdul Razzak and Adnan Hyder

The injuryNovember 29, 2022

Reproducibility and relative validity of a dietary screener adapted for use among pregnant women in Dhulikhel, NepalFogarty recipient Shristi Rawal, co-author

Journal of Maternal and Child HealthSeptember 27, 2022

Journal of Maternal and Child HealthSeptember 27, 2022

Treatment for drug-resistant TB is still effective with a lower dose and fewer side effects

Global Health has IssuesSeptember/October 2022



Global Health has IssuesSeptember/October 2022

Using sociology to address AIDS in Indonesia

Global Health has IssuesChristmas / August 2022

Early career researchers in Ethiopia and India find common ground

Global Health has Issues, Christmas / August 2022 Funding/training opportunities US Government Resources

Other sources

Contact Fogarty Ranjan Gupta, Ph.D.

Regional Program Director for Eurasia and South and Central Asia

Division of International Relations

Fogarty International Center

National Institutes of Health

Building 31 Room B2C11

Bethesda, MD 20892-2220

Phone: 301-402-6212

Fax: 301-480-3414

Email (preferred): [email protected] Updated May 10, 2023

