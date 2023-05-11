International
Mpox is no longer a global emergency, WHO says
LONDON (AP) The World Health Organization said Thursday that the global outbreak of mpox, which initially clouded experts said when the smallpox-related disease spread to more than 100 countries last year, it is no longer an international emergency, after a dramatic drop in cases in recent months.
Last July, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared mpox, also known as monkeypox, an emergency that was designated as a global crisis.. In doing so, he overruled the WHO expert committee, which did not recommend declaring an emergency.
Tedros said the new way mpox was infecting people, through sexual contact in many countries that had never previously identified cases, raised numerous concerns that required more attention; Almost all cases were in men who were gay, bisexual or had sex with other men. It was the biggest mpox explosion ever.
He told a news conference on Thursday that his expert committee had concluded that the recent dramatic drop in cases, with about 90% fewer cases in the past three months, was no longer an acute concern.
We now see steady progress in controlling the outbreak based on the lessons of HIV and working closely with the most affected communities, Tedros said. I am pleased to announce that mpox is no longer a global health emergency. He added that the feared backlash against the communities most affected by the blast has largely not materialized.
Thursday’s announcement comes after the WHO downgraded the classification of COVID-19 last week, when he said the worst of the pandemic was over and that the coronavirus should be managed like other respiratory diseases.
Mpox has been established in parts of Central and West Africa for decades, where humans are mainly infected by animals such as wild rodents. But the disease was not known to cause major outbreaks across the continent or to spread easily between people until last May, when dozens of epidemics appeared in Europe, North America and elsewhere.
Mpox most often causes symptoms including a rash, fever, headache, muscle pain and swollen lymph nodes. The skin lesions can last up to a month and the disease is spread through close physical contact with an infected patient or his clothes or bed linen. Most people do not need medical treatment to recover.
Scientists eventually concluded that the unprecedented outbreak was sex-related among gay and bisexual men on the rounds in Spain and Belgium, marking a significant departure from the typical pattern of mpoxs spread in Africa, where outbreaks have not crossed borders.
Shortly after Tedros classified monkeypox as a global emergency last year, epidemics in Europe and North America declined and showed no signs of spreading beyond men who were gay, bisexual or had sex with other men. European health authorities said that 98% of mpox patients are men and of these 96% are men who have sex with men.
Mpox vaccines in rich countries were quickly distributed, and reports of severe disease were relatively rare. Cases have since slowed to a trickle in Europe and North America. To date, the WHO says there have been more than 87,000 cases and 140 deaths worldwide. However, last week, the WHO said cases had increased by 64% compared to the previous week, with most cases in the Americas and the Western Pacific.
The US has reported the largest outbreak, with more than 30,000 cases. This week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was investigating a recent surge in cases across the country, including Chicago. Scientists have previously warned mpox can take root as a new sexually transmitted disease, as authorities said its spread could continue indefinitely in certain populations.
In central and western Africa, mpox cases are continuing to rise, largely driven by an increase in the Congo. The WHO said there had been about a 7% increase in new infections in the past two weeks, and Tedros said transmission routes were still not well understood. Cases have also been reported in the Central African Republic, Nigeria, Liberia and Ghana.
While rich countries including Britain, the US and Germany rushed to vaccinate their at-risk populations after the outbreak of mpox, Africa it did not receive its first large shipment of vaccines until last December.
The head of WHO emergencies, Dr. Michael Ryan criticized the global community for its failure to support efforts to contain the epidemic last year.
No dollars have been received from donors to support this response, he said. He said WHO had funded such efforts itself and acknowledged that some donors may have directly supported affected countries. I was very surprised when I thought we couldn’t get any funding for mpox.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/who-mpox-monkeypox-global-outbreak-emergency-a0d6935e99a0117ed921c10059a074ae
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why economic downturn puts innovation at risk and threatens cyber safety
- Mpox is no longer a global emergency, WHO says
- Trump calls for US debt default without massive spending cuts
- Birmingham Legion, second USL Championship team to advance from 2023 US Open Cup Round of 16
- “Breaking Bad” Actor RJ Mitte to Visit TCC May 17: Tacoma Community College
- St Thomas vs. Minnesota men’s and women’s hockey
- Alphabet stock hits highest price since August at Google AI event
- Eurasia, South and Central Asia region news, resources and funding for global health researchers
- Is Chinese power about to peak?
- Prime Minister Modi to pay state visit to US: what it means and how it’s different
- Indonesia seeks direct flights | mint
- Russia threatens Britain with ‘appropriate military response’ after being dispatched by Britain…