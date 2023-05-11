Mpox is no longer a global emergency, WHO says

LONDON (AP) The World Health Organization said Thursday that the global outbreak of mpox, which initially clouded experts said when the smallpox-related disease spread to more than 100 countries last year, it is no longer an international emergency, after a dramatic drop in cases in recent months.

Last July, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared mpox, also known as monkeypox, an emergency that was designated as a global crisis. . In doing so, he overruled the WHO expert committee, which did not recommend declaring an emergency.

Tedros said the new way mpox was infecting people, through sexual contact in many countries that had never previously identified cases, raised numerous concerns that required more attention; Almost all cases were in men who were gay, bisexual or had sex with other men. It was the biggest mpox explosion ever.

He told a news conference on Thursday that his expert committee had concluded that the recent dramatic drop in cases, with about 90% fewer cases in the past three months, was no longer an acute concern.

We now see steady progress in controlling the outbreak based on the lessons of HIV and working closely with the most affected communities, Tedros said. I am pleased to announce that mpox is no longer a global health emergency. He added that the feared backlash against the communities most affected by the blast has largely not materialized.

Thursday’s announcement comes after the WHO downgraded the classification of COVID-19 last week, when he said the worst of the pandemic was over and that the coronavirus should be managed like other respiratory diseases.

Mpox has been established in parts of Central and West Africa for decades, where humans are mainly infected by animals such as wild rodents. But the disease was not known to cause major outbreaks across the continent or to spread easily between people until last May, when dozens of epidemics appeared in Europe, North America and elsewhere.

Mpox most often causes symptoms including a rash, fever, headache, muscle pain and swollen lymph nodes. The skin lesions can last up to a month and the disease is spread through close physical contact with an infected patient or his clothes or bed linen. Most people do not need medical treatment to recover.

Scientists eventually concluded that the unprecedented outbreak was sex-related among gay and bisexual men on the rounds in Spain and Belgium, marking a significant departure from the typical pattern of mpoxs spread in Africa, where outbreaks have not crossed borders.

Shortly after Tedros classified monkeypox as a global emergency last year, epidemics in Europe and North America declined and showed no signs of spreading beyond men who were gay, bisexual or had sex with other men. European health authorities said that 98% of mpox patients are men and of these 96% are men who have sex with men.

Mpox vaccines in rich countries were quickly distributed, and reports of severe disease were relatively rare. Cases have since slowed to a trickle in Europe and North America. To date, the WHO says there have been more than 87,000 cases and 140 deaths worldwide. However, last week, the WHO said cases had increased by 64% compared to the previous week, with most cases in the Americas and the Western Pacific.

The US has reported the largest outbreak, with more than 30,000 cases. This week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was investigating a recent surge in cases across the country, including Chicago. Scientists have previously warned mpox can take root as a new sexually transmitted disease, as authorities said its spread could continue indefinitely in certain populations.

In central and western Africa, mpox cases are continuing to rise, largely driven by an increase in the Congo. The WHO said there had been about a 7% increase in new infections in the past two weeks, and Tedros said transmission routes were still not well understood. Cases have also been reported in the Central African Republic, Nigeria, Liberia and Ghana.

While rich countries including Britain, the US and Germany rushed to vaccinate their at-risk populations after the outbreak of mpox, Africa it did not receive its first large shipment of vaccines until last December.

The head of WHO emergencies, Dr. Michael Ryan criticized the global community for its failure to support efforts to contain the epidemic last year.

No dollars have been received from donors to support this response, he said. He said WHO had funded such efforts itself and acknowledged that some donors may have directly supported affected countries. I was very surprised when I thought we couldn’t get any funding for mpox.