Airfare from the US to international destinations has risen to the highest level in 5 years





ITEM Airfare to Europe and Asia this summer rose to the highest level in more than five years, according to the latest data from travel app Hopper. Travels in these many desired destinations rose by more than $300 per ticket compared to last summer as rising demand, higher jet fuel prices and lower capacity continue to drive up international airfares, according to travel app Hopper’s chief economist Hayley Berg. Fares to Europe are now averaging $1,167 for a round-trip ticket this summer, up 36% from last summer and 37% from pre-pandemic times, according to Hopper data. UNITED AIRLINES HIRING 15,000 IN PREPARATION FOR SUMMER Meanwhile, prices to fly to Asia averaged $1,817 per ticket, up 24% from last summer and 62% from pre-pandemic levels, the data showed. Berg said international travel demand continues to exceed summer 2022 in part due to travel restrictions. “Last summer’s demand was largely focused on domestic travel, as travel restrictions and testing requirements limited access to some countries, while tourism for others remained completely closed,” Berg said. On the other hand, travelers will see a relief when flying domestically according to Hopper. Higher available capacity and easing jet fuel prices pushed domestic prices down nearly 20% compared to last summer. Domestic airfare, which averages $306 round-trip, is up just 6% from summer 2019. Domestic prices will peak this summer around the Fourth of July, with trips averaging $349 per ticket, up 17% from 2019. However, that’s down from last summer’s peak of $420 per ticket. GET FOX BUSINESS IN ALBANIA by clicking HERE Last summer, travelers faced one the onslaught of rifts with one-day cancellation rates peaking at more than 8% for US departure flights due to airline overscheduling and industry-wide staffing issues. To combat this, airlines and airports have added staff and fixed timetables ahead of the summer, but this is not enough to completely prevent problems from occurring. Berg warned that disruptions should still be expected, especially since this is the first full summer season where airlines are operating at more capacity than in 2019. Travelers should still prepare for seasonal disruptions with rates peaking in June and early July, according to Berg. Get updates on this story at FOXBusiness.com.

