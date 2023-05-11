International
NB closure of renovation, renting with new rules, says the minister
Landlords in New Brunswick may soon have to prove that an eviction is necessary for renovations, and that those renovations are actually happening, before they can terminate a lease.
Landlords can also be required to give people three months’ notice before turning the unit into commercial space or evicting tenants and moving in family members.
Jill Green, the minister responsible for housing, said the province has discovered that some landlords are taking advantage of loopholes in the legislation. Green introduced changes to the province’s residential tenancy law on Thursday to address the issue.
“I think we’ve all heard stories and we’re hearing them,” she said.
A loophole, reported by the CBC last week, meant that tenant protections did not extend to people on fixed-term annual or monthly leases. Green said the new amendments will close that loophole as the legislation was not intended to have exemptions.
The other is about landlords evicting people for renewals in order to freely raise the rent without risking delays and rent increase complaints.
“There’s a lot of talk about renovations and this will close that gap as well,” Green said.
If approved, landlords will need to apply to the Residential Tenancies Tribunal for permission to end a tenancy for a renewal. Green said the owner would have to show permits and approvals for the work, as well as show the unit must be vacant for a long time in order to complete those renovations or repairs.
“Owners will now have to apply and have to show that the renewal will happen and it has to happen in a timely manner.”
Protections are weak without a rent cap, lawyer says
Housing lawyer Nichola Taylor said without a rent cap, tenants still have few protections.
“If there was a fixed cap in place along with this renewal rule, then it would be very difficult for a landlord to even try to renew someone to get a higher rent increase,” said the New BrunswickACORN chairman .
Green and Premier Higgs have both previously said a rent cap is not off the table.
The province had a temporary rent cap that was lifted at the end of 2022. Instead, new rules were introduced to allow a tenant to file a tenant court complaint for a rent increase above a certain percentage. The court has the power to spread the increase over two or three years if it finds it unreasonable.
Taylor said landlords were finding a way to avoid delays caused by court appeals by evicting tenants for renewal without proving that an eviction is necessary. Once the people were evicted, the landlord would raise the rent by whatever amount they wanted, then relist the unit.
She said this new renewal rule won’t actually stop landlords from raising rents by any amount they choose.
“It can be spread over two to three years, but if you’re getting a big raise,” she said, “it’s still a lot if you’re low to moderate income.”
Green said the province will release its housing strategy in June and did not rule out a rent cap at that time.
The amendments still need to pass second and third reading before becoming law.
Green said there will also be fines and penalties for violating this new rule.
