



The World Health Organization on Thursday declared the end of the global health emergency for mpox, the rare but potentially serious disease formerly known as monkeypox. Over the past three months, countries reported nearly 90% fewer cases compared to the previous three-month period, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday. “Yesterday, the mpox emergency committee met and recommended to me that the outbreak of mpox in many countries no longer represents a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. I have accepted that advice. And I am pleased to state that mpox is not a global health emergency,” Tedros said. The WHO issued the emergency declaration in July amid a large global increase in cases. The designation is reserved for the most severe disease outbreaks and has been assigned to seven since 2007: mpox, Covid, Zika, H1N1 flu, polio and Ebola (which has received the designation twice). More than 87,000 mpox cases and 140 deaths have been reported in 111 countries since January 2022. According to WHO. The US has recorded more than 30,000 cases and 42 deaths since May 2022, when the country’s outbreak began. Mpox belongs to the smallpox virus family, which includes smallpox. People with this disease often develop a rash, which may be on the hands, feet, chest, face or mouth, or near the genitals. During the course of this outbreak, the virus has been spread primarily through contact with lesions during sexual activity, and men represent the vast majority of cases. The US began widespread distribution of the Jynneos mpox vaccine to at-risk groups in June. The country’s outbreak peaked in August, with more than 400 cases a day, but cases have fallen since then. About 1.2 million vaccine doses were administered during the outbreak, but Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Assessments that only 1 in 4 of the people most at risk are fully vaccinated. CDC data shows that a two-dose series of Jynneos vaccine reduces the risk of mpox disease by 69%. Agency recommends shooting for men who have sex with men, as well as transgender, non-binary or gender nonconforming people, who have received a new diagnosis of a sexually transmitted disease or have had more than one sexual partner in the past six months. CDC issued a reminder this week about mpox vaccinations heading into the summer as gay and bisexual men travel to LGBTQ events, which fueled outbreaks last year. Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health recommended vaccines for people at higher risk for mpox “to reduce the risk of contracting or transmitting mpox at future festivals and Pride events.” The department cited a recent cluster of mpox cases in Chicago as evidence that infections could be on the rise again. A Chicago-based clinic, Howard Brown Health, reported eight new mpox cases between mid-April and Monday, compared to just one case in the previous three months. According to the CDC, more than half of the cases in the Chicago cluster are among people who received mpox vaccines. The agency is conducting studies to determine how long immunity lasts after vaccination. Tedros said on Thursday that travel-related mpox cases in all regions of the world underscore the continuing threat of the virus. “While we welcome the downward trend in mumps cases globally, the virus continues to affect communities in all regions, including Africa, where transmission is not yet well understood,” he said.

