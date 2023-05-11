Celebrating the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles in Beirut





British Ambassador to Lebanon Hamish Cowell CMG hosted a coronation celebration for Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Wednesday 10 May in the gardens of Sursock Palace in Beirut. The evening showcased the best of British and Lebanese talent. Internationally renowned Lebanese musician Guy Manoukian performed a mix of British and Lebanese music. The Kyan Royal Academy of Music String Quartet flew in from the UK especially for the occasion. And Lebanon-based British artist Tom Young exhibited work about historical Anglo-Lebanese ties around the time of Lebanon’s Independence in 1943. Guests were treated to classic British food and drink, including Fish & Chips and Coronation Chicken, and traditional dishes from across the region cooked by Soufra, the refugee-founded kitchen. The event was held in the presence of their Excellencies, MP Fadi Alameh representing Speaker Nabih Berri and Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, representing Prime Minister Najib Mikati. A wide range of dignitaries from Lebanon’s government, diplomatic corps, military officials, business leaders and media figures attended the event. Addressing the guests, Ambassador Cowell said: I am delighted to welcome you here to the beautiful Sursock Palace to celebrate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles the Third. And, in my first year here, to celebrate the strong bonds of friendship between the UK and Lebanon. Restoration of Sursock Palace [after the port blast] it is a symbol of Beirut’s renewal and how Lebanon can rebuild itself after the terrible events. But Sursock is also a reminder that rebuilding from a disaster or a crisis is about more than just restoring the integrity of physical structures. It is also about restoring trust in the integrity of state and public structures. That is why, like Lebanon’s other international friends, the UK will continue to push for progress in the port investigation and for accountability and justice for all those affected. During his coronation, His Majesty the King promised me that I would come here not to serve, but to serve. This commitment is particularly important in a country in a time of crisis, such as Lebanon. In my first year in Lebanon, I have been inspired to meet those here committed to the same spirit of public service, including civil society groups working with the vulnerable, and civil servants and security personnel working on a fraction of the wages. theirs to maintain their institutions. running. I am delighted that the UK has been able to help from schools to security and from e-government to the environment. But I think it’s a legitimate question to ask why Lebanon, with its great potential, with its tremendous human capital that it exports around the world, with its legendary entrepreneurial spirit, should need that help? And why, three years after the economic collapse began, is Lebanon still struggling to end it? I hope that Lebanon’s leaders – in the same spirit of service – will work together urgently in the public and national interest to resolve the economic and political crises. Like the Lebanese many international friends, we are ready to help. But first and foremost it is for Lebanon and its leaders to agree on the urgently needed path to reform and renewal. Guests were invited to make a donation to the Beckys Button campaign in memory of beloved British Embassy colleague Rebecca Dykes who was tragically murdered in 2017. Beckys Button is a safety alert for women and girls which is being distributed to some of the most vulnerable women in Lebanon. Food Blessed, a Lebanese NGO, collected the leftover food and distributed it to families in need. Our event was made possible thanks to our sponsors including MANA Automotive Land Rover and Aston Martin, Siren Associates, Ark Group, Diageo, Clos St Thomas, Elmir Craft Beer and G4S.

