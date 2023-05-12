Pakistan needs more funding for successful bailout review – IMF





May 11 (Reuters) – Pakistan needs significant additional financing for a successful completion of the long-stalled ninth review of the International Monetary Fund’s aid package, the IMF said at a scheduled press conference on Thursday. Getting commitments for “significant additional financing” is essential before the IMF approves the release of pending bailout funds that are essential for Pakistan to resolve an acute balance of payments crisis. A staff-level agreement to release a $1.1 billion tranche of a $6.5 billion IMF package has been delayed since November, with nearly 100 days having passed since the last staff-level mission to Pakistan. This is the longest such gap since 2008. Julie Kozack, spokeswoman for the IMF, said the financing already committed by Pakistan’s external partners was welcome. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and China came to Pakistan’s aid in March and April with pledges to cover some of the funding shortfall. Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said during a seminar that Pakistan will not go bankrupt, with or without the IMF. On Thursday, Pakistan’s central bank’s reserves fell by $74m to $4.38bn, with little import value for the month. “Our team is very engaged of course with the Pakistani authorities because Pakistan really faces a very challenging situation,” Kozack said. She added that the large South Asian economy was facing stagflation and had also been hit by a series of shocks, including severe flooding. SILENCED CROSS-GRANTS PROGRAM Pakistan has committed not to implement a cross-subsidy program, an IMF spokesman told Bloomberg News. The government will also not introduce new tax breaks and allow a market-based exchange rate for the rupee, the IMF told Bloomberg on Thursday. In March, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proposed charging more fuel to wealthy consumers, with the money raised used to subsidize prices for the poor who have been hit hard by inflation. The proposed scheme was seen as one of the reasons for the delay in the implementation of the IMF bailout. The cash-strapped country of 220 million now faces a series of new challenges in the form of political unrest. The rupee fell 2.91% against the greenback on Thursday to close at a new low of 298.93 rupees. “The debt to cost of risk is very high. It is very difficult to see how the country manages to service its debt over the next few years,” said Diliana Deltcheva, Head of Emerging Market Debt at Candriam. Risk premiums were more likely to rise than fall, she said. We expect as a team that there are some places that may not work out in the medium term. Pakistan is on that list after Egypt and Kenya. We think they may seek some kind of debt restructuring,” said Deltcheva. Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/pakistan-tells-imf-it-will-scrap-fuel-subsidy-plan-bloomberg-news-2023-05-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

