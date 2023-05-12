Expanded drug coverage will help thousands of people in BC and save money





Thousands of people in British Columbia will benefit from BC PharmaCare’s new and expanded coverage of drugs used to treat alcohol use disorder, vision loss, childhood growth failure and lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. Millions of dollars in savings are expected with the listing of a generic drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and irritable bowel disease. Effective April 20, 2023, drug coverage for two medications used to treat alcohol use disorder, acamprosate and naltrexone, will be expanded from limited coverage to a regular benefit. Both drugs are taken by mouth and reduce the need to drink alcohol. The changes will benefit about 3,500 people. Three new medications are now covered by PharmaCare. They are mecasermin (Increlex) since April 27, 2023, sebelipase alfa (Kanuma) since April 5, 2023, and voretigene neparvovec (Luxturna) since February 28, 2023. Mecasermin (Increlex) is an injection used to treat growth failure in children and adolescents with confirmed severe insulin-like growth factor deficiency (SPIGFD). In the first year of implementation, coverage is expected to benefit a patient. Voretigene neparvovec (Luxturna) is used to treat vision loss due to hereditary retinal dystrophy caused by confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutations in people who have enough viable retinal cells. The condition causes progressive visual impairment and blindness in some cases. The coverage is expected to benefit four people in the first year. Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) is a medicine used to treat lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D), a condition that makes it difficult to break down and use fats and cholesterol, administered as an infusion by a healthcare professional. Coverage is expected to benefit a patient every two to three years. On April 6, 2023, generic drugs of tofacitinib, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and irritable bowel disease, were added to PharmaCare’s approved drug list. The switch from brand-name product to generic is estimated to save up to $9 million annually and affect approximately 1,500 people. These changes ensure that coverage aligns with clinical evidence and will improve patient access to appropriate medications. Learn more: To learn more about BC PharmaCare, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/health-drug-coverage/pharmacare-for-bc-residents To learn more about the new drug listings, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/health-drug-coverage/pharmacare-for-bc-residents/drug-review-process-results/drug-review-decisions

