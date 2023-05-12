The Albanian government approves the first new coal mine since taking power charcoal

The Australian government has approved a new coal mine development for the first time since it was elected last year.

Tanya Plibersek, the federal environment minister, indicated she would give the green light to the Isaac River coal mine in Queensland’s Bowen Basin. It was announced late Thursday.

The mine, to be developed by Bowen Coking Coal, is planned for 28km east of Moranbah, next to five other coal mines, and is expected to produce around 500,000 tonnes of metallurgical coal per year for five years. Metallurgical coal, also known as coking coal, is used in steel production.

The Albanian government must make decisions in accordance with the facts and the national environmental law, this is what happens in every project and this is what happened here, said a spokesman for Plibersek.

Since the election we have doubled renewable energy approvals to a record high. The government will continue to review each project on a case-by-case basis, according to the law.

The government said no submissions had been received about the project during the public consultation period, including from environmental groups.

But climate campaigners had made public statements calling on Plibersek to reject the mine in line with scientific advice that no new fossil fuel development should go ahead if the world is to limit global warming to 1.5C.

“Scientists, energy and climate experts have said the climate can’t handle new coal mining, and they’ve said it so many times I’ve lost count,” said Rod Campbell, director of research at the Australia Institute.

The fact that this is a small coking coal mine is beyond the point that fossil carbon should stay in the ground. We’ve already got more than enough coal mines approved to cook the planet, including coking coal mines that could operate well into the next century.

This approval comes late in the budget week, the perfect time for controversial news.

The announcement comes a week after Plibersek canceled two coal projects whose applications had expired.

Dr Coral Rowston, director of EnvA (Environmental Advocacy) CQ, a grassroots group in central Queensland, said the project would clear 131ha of endangered koala habitat and 120ha of more endangered bird habitat.

[The Minister] has said it will try to prevent any further extinctions of wildlife, Rowston said.