International
Prosecutor says International Criminal Court issues 4 arrest warrants for suspected crimes in Libya
UNITED NATIONS (AP) The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor announced Thursday that judges have issued four new arrest warrants stemming from his investigations into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Libya.
Prosecutor Karim Khan also said he recently applied for two additional warrants.
He told the UN Security Council that he has asked independent court judges to unseal the four new arrest warrants and they will decide in due course.
Khan called the orders an important step in victims’ and survivors’ rights to accountability, but only a first step.
The Security Council unanimously referred Libya to the Hague, Netherlands-based ICC in February 2011 to launch an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. The referral followed Moammar Gaddafi’s brutal crackdown on protesters that was taking place at the time. The uprising, later supported by NATO, led to Gaddafi’s capture and death in October 2011.
Oil-rich Libya was then split into rival administrations, one in the east, backed by military commander Khalifa Hifter, and a UN-backed administration in the west, in the capital Tripoli. Each side is supported by various militias and foreign powers. The current political crisis in Libya stems from the failure to hold elections in December 2021, with rivals at odds, including the current prime minister and eligibility requirements for presidential candidates.
Khan, who visited Libya last November, said the warrants are part of the ICC’s renewed activity and increased focus on Libya. He told the council that a team from his office will travel back to the country in the coming weeks and he hopes to establish a field office in Tripoli.
Since November, he said, the ICC has supported prosecutions in Italy and the Netherlands stemming from acts in Libya.
The ICC prosecutor emphasized the importance of partnerships and the urgency of urging the Security Council and the international community to act to bring justice to the victims. In November, Khan said his office had joined a coalition of nations investigating human trafficking in the country.
Khan spoke movingly to speak to victims and survivors in the western town of Tarhuna, where hundreds of corpses were discovered in several graves after militia fighters loyal to eastern Libyan military leader General Khalifa Hifter withdrew from the area in June 2020 after failing to to take the capital Tripoli.
They don’t see that their lives matter, he said. There is a gap between the promise of justice, the plea of never again (after the atrocities of World War II), the specter of international institutions working for them. They see that they are still in refugee camps. They are deployed. They live in fear around the world.
Khan said victims do not trust the 15-member Security Council, the ICC and the UN, which they see as all talking because they are not seeing enough change in their lives, and that is something every country and all men should recognize it and make efforts to improve it. .
A statement from the 10 Security Council countries that are parties to the Rome Statute that established the ICC said the court plays an important role in international peace and security and welcomed its concrete actions in Libya.
We encourage the ICC to continue its efforts to increase its engagement in Libya and hope to see further cooperation from the Libyan authorities, said the statement from Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, France, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Switzerland and the Kingdom United.
The United States is not a party to the court, but US Missions legal counsel Mark Simonoff told the council that the ICC’s work in Libya plays a critical role in supporting the collective pursuit of accountability, peace and security.
In contrast, Russia’s new deputy ambassador, Maria Zabolotskaya, delivered a scathing denunciation of the ICC.
She called it a puppet court with a puppet prosecutor serving the interests of the collective West. It said it acted as a full accomplice in NATO’s military aggression against Libya, which completely destroyed its citizenship and triggered a protracted civil war.
