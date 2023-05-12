JournalismJobs.com – Job Listing – Breaking News Editor





Date of posting May 11, 2023 iNdUSTRy Digital media Telecommunications? yes Job Status Full time Description: International Business Times (IBTimes), a digital news publication, is seeking a digitally savvy breaking news editor to lead coverage in IBTimes.com and runs its breaking news desk. The Breaking News Editor will cover top and trending US and international news. The arc of coverage will begin at the breaking of the story and continue to follow the development of the story, always adding special insight and/or analysis, with IBTimes’ unique view of the entire life of the story and the stories that flow from it. The Breaking News Editor will be responsible for building a high-quality, fast-paced, high-energy team of 10 to 20 writers in the US to start, to cover top national, economic, international topics , adding to the conversation with special knowledge and content. The editor and his/her team will cover national, international news, entertainment, culture, technology, social history etc. and will create a high-speed, high-quality newsroom environment creating value for IBTimes readers. Key job responsibilities include: 1. Building the Breaking News Desk: The editor is responsible for all aspects of the future breaking news desk. Including strategy and its implementation, as well as creating a performance-rewarding, quality, purpose-driven culture across the Board. 2. Hiring and Managing the Breaking News Desk Team: The Editor is responsible for hiring digitally-minded writers in the US who fit the culture, vision and requirements of the Breaking News Desk and creating a challenging yet rewarding environment for writers . 3. Coordinate with the US Editor and create a symbiotic editorial workflow and output. While the US Editor will focus on US corporate business, markets and economic stories, the breaking news desk will provide coverage on top developing stories around the world. 4. Work with other IBT teams to develop and improve content delivery through various media (text, short, long videos, audio, etc.). 5. Ensuring that editorial standards are met: The Breaking News Editor must ensure that all content published by IBTimes meets the publication’s standards for accuracy. This includes ensuring that sources are properly verified, that facts are verified, and that content is free of bias and error. Question: • Please provide links to your top 3 articles. • What are the reasons you are interested in this position? • Why should we hire you as our breaking news editor? • What are your long-term career goals? • Why are you looking for a new position? • Are you willing to work in the office? • Are you willing to undergo a background check? About IBT IBT Media is a fast-growing global digital news organization, delivering news and insights to over 20 million monthly readers worldwide. With editorial and platform innovations, we’re engaging a new generation of readers with content that speaks to their interests, analysis that serves their businesses, and insights to understand a globally connected world. Job ads copyright JournalismJobs.com 1998-2023

