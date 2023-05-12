LiqTech International Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BALERUP, Denmark, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKES) (“LiqTech”), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration technologies, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 for the period ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Q1 2023 Main points

The income of 4.0 million dollars an increase of 10% from Q1 2022.

an increase of 10% from Q1 2022. Gross profit margin of 10% compared to 7% in Q1 2022.

Operating expenses of 2.6 million dollars a decrease of 28% from the first quarter of 2022.

a decrease of 28% from the first quarter of 2022. Net loss of (2.4) million dollars compared to (3.7) million dollars in Q1 2022.

compared to in Q1 2022. Strong bottom line cash balance 14.3 million dollars .

Recent operational highlights

Commercial contracts signed for the delivery of five pool systems and the addition of orders for ceramic membrane and DPF orders

Has entered into a distribution agreement with Singapore – Liquinex based on the supply of silicon carbide ceramic membranes

– Liquinex based on the supply of silicon carbide ceramic membranes Completed distribution agreement with Silica Filter for the Chinese phosphoric acid purification market

Management Commentary

Fei ChenLiqTech’s CEO stated, “The commercial strategy we have implemented is starting to deliver the intended results. In particular, we have achieved good improvement in our recurring business, including pool filtration systems, particulate filters with oil and ceramic membranes with combined sequential quarterly revenue growth of 27% and improved profitability We continue to believe there are excellent opportunities to expand the use of our technologies within our key market verticals and we expect to gain traction We are also making steady progress in building our sales pipeline of larger filtration systems for the oil and gas, acid scrubbing and broader water treatment markets.”

“We have recently signed multiple distribution agreements for key geographies and market segments to accelerate the adoption of our unique technologies. As previously announced, we have recently entered into distribution agreements with key partners to advance the adoption of our systems of filtration to purify the phosphoric acid inside Chinaand water treatment in Southeast Asia. We believe these agreements will expand our market reach in these important end markets. In addition, our distribution agreement with NESR is progressing well – our two companies are becoming more connected and we have created targeted opportunities for 2023 for key ESG applications in Middle East.”

“Our efforts to expand the commercialization of our core filtration technologies are aligned with our internal focus on improving our manufacturing efficiency in order to improve gross margins. We have made excellent progress in implementing more efficient manufacturing processes for achieved improvements in our product and system contribution margins, which have now reached their highest levels in more than two years, despite ongoing repair work and production optimization costs. These improvements within production, together with a more favorable sales mix and a 28% reduction in operating expenses have significantly reduced our quarter revenues are approximately 7 million dollars, as previously warned. We look forward to making continued progress in the second quarter as we execute on our commercial targets,” Chen concluded.

Q1 2023 financial results

Revenues for Q1 2023 were 4.0 million dollars compared to 3.6 million dollars in Q1 2022, representing an increase of 10%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to increased sales activity within our systems business, with higher shipments of pool and marine filtration systems and increased market sales, partially offset by lower sales of Ceramic products. .

Gross profit for Q1 2023 was 0.4 million dollarsreflecting a gross profit margin of 9.8%, compared to 0.2 million dollarsor a gross profit margin of 6.8%, in Q1 2022. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to higher sales, a favorable product sales mix and improved product contribution margins.

Total operating expenses for Q1 2023 were 2.6 million dollars compared to 3.6 million dollars in Q1 2022. The decrease is primarily attributable to cost reduction and restructuring actions that were undertaken during 2022, resulting in significant reductions in ordinary SG&A.

Other income (expenses) in Q1 2023 were (0.2) million dollars compared to (0.4) million dollars in Q1 2022 with the upgrade reflecting the redemption of the convertible note, interest income, partially offset by loss on currency transactions due to the appreciation of the USD against the Euro.

The net loss in Q1 2023 was (2.4) million dollars compared to (3.7) million dollars in Q1 2022, primarily due to increased revenue, lower operating expenses attributable to cost reduction and restructuring efforts, and improved capital structure.

Cash on hand (including restricted cash) at March 31, 2023it Was 14.3 million dollars compared to 16.6 million dollars IN December 31, 2022.

Outlook TM2 2023

The company expects revenue of approximately second quarter 2023 5.0 million dollarscompared to 4.0 million dollars for Q1 2023.

Conference call details

Date and time: Thursday, May 11, 2023IN 9:00 am ET

Call information: Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (833) 535-2206 or (412) 902-6741.

Webcast: Interested parties may access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.liqtech.com/investor-relations/ or in https://app.webinar.net/DAZpW8dWRYM.

Replay: A replay of the conference call will be available until May 18, 2023at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation # 3502560.

About LiqTech International Inc.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides the latest ceramic silicon carbide filtration technology for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech’s silicon carbide membranes are designed for use in the most challenging water treatment applications and silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Applying nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of composite membranes, membrane systems and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. Incorporating LiqTech’s SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company’s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique solutions for the most demanding water treatment applications.

Forward looking statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in these statements. forward-looking. Readers are encouraged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business . financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

