A new domestic violence shelter to support women and children opens in western Sydney





Minister for Women’s Safety and the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Jodie Harrison, said the shelter, supported by $7.8 million in NSW Government funding under Tranche 1 of the Core and Cluster initiative, would support up to 47 women and 93 children. every year. Providing safe housing is a critical barrier to overcome for victims of domestic violence and their children; and remains a key factor in their ability to leave violent relationships, Ms Harrison said. We know that more than 50% of women who apply to crisis shelters are turned away due to limited capacity. We also know that every night more than 56,000 women across Australia are homeless and more than 75% of their homelessness is attributed to domestic violence. This new shelter, operated by Haven Nepean Women’s Shelter under the Women’s Community Shelters (WCS) network, offers 11 independent residential units made up of a mix of Core and Cluster crisis accommodation and rapid rehousing units for single women and women with children. Customers will also have access to on-site staff support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through live service provision and on-call service provision. Karen McKeown MP said WCS, under the leadership of Annabelle Daniels, OAM, was experienced in helping those in need. This is a significant boost to the services available here in Penrith that will provide much-needed support to women and their children as they work to overcome trauma and heal safely, MP Karen McKeown said. WCS CEO Annabelle Daniel OAM said the collaborative partnership between government, DV service providers and local communities marked an important step forward in the fight against homelessness and domestic and family violence. This partnership enables us to double the support and safe beds we provide to women and children in the greater Nepean region, Ms Daniel said. Our work has always been about creating innovation in providing safe housing and partnering with local communities to do it. WCS has been at the forefront of developing innovative housing solutions to address the growing and unmet demand for safe and affordable housing, and we are committed to improving the lives of women and children. Through the launch of our Penrith site, we have effectively expanded our core program of work from crisis, transition and interim accommodation to include innovative models such as Core and Cluster and rapid rehousing. We are so proud to be offering this fantastic service, which we know will play a vital role in addressing the critical shortage of crisis accommodation in the Penrith region.” Womens Community Shelters also partners with the NSW State Government in the operation of its shelters in Manly, Hornsby, Ku-ring-gai, The Hills, Great Lakes, Penrith, Bayside, Parramatta and Camden, which are already operational.

