Libya: The fight against impunity requires cooperation between the Court and (…)

Madam President,

On behalf of my delegation, I would like to thank Prosecutor Karim Khan for presenting his 25th report under resolution 1970 of 2011. We also appreciate the presence of the representatives of Libya at this meeting.

Madam President,

We will never stop repeating that the ICC, the only permanent international criminal court with a universal vocation, plays an essential role in combating the impunity of the perpetrators of abuses and in meeting the need for justice expressed by the victims, thus contributing in completing an international order based on law. In line with its consistent position, France will continue to support the work of the Courts through political, financial, operational and personnel support.

The progress made in implementing the Prosecution’s new strategy regarding the situation in Libya is a positive sign.

Madam President,

The fight against impunity for crimes committed in Libya will be efficient and possible only through active cooperation, especially on the ground, between the Court and national authorities. The prosecutors’ visit to Libya last November was an opportunity to consolidate this cooperation. The strengthening of the Joint Team’s missions for Libya and the desire to establish a liaison office for the Prosecutor’s Office in Tripoli are to be welcomed. France appreciates the fact that this strengthened presence in Libya has allowed the Office to increase its commitment to victims, witnesses and affected communities.

We continue to encourage the Libyan authorities to cooperate fully with the Office of the Prosecutor, particularly with regard to access to documentation necessary for investigations or requests for assistance from the Office.

Madam President,

It is clear, but it bears repeating: the most serious crimes committed in Libya since 2011 must all be investigated and prosecuted, including crimes committed by Daesh and crimes committed against immigrants and refugees. The assistance offered to the Prosecutor’s Office by international and regional organizations, as well as civil society representatives present in Libya, in this regard is valuable.

The arrests and prosecutions of key suspects linked to crimes against migrants in Libya by relevant national authorities, including based on information, evidence and guidance provided by the Office of the Prosecutor, are encouraging. In this regard, we commend the various UN entities, including the UN Support Mission in Libya and the Independent Investigation Mission in Libya, who have provided significant support to the Office of the Prosecutor. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the United Arab Emirates for its commitment in support of the International Criminal Court.

Madam President,

UNSMIL continues to report enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions and ill-treatment in major detention centres. The Prosecutor’s Office has also collected clear evidence that crimes such as illegal detention, murder, torture, inhumane treatment, rape and other forms of sexual and gender-based crimes have been committed in the detention centers. We are deeply concerned about arbitrary detentions and cases of inhumane conditions of detention. Therefore, we encourage the authorities responsible for these centers to provide immediate access to international observers and investigators. Enforced disappearances and sexual violence, as described in the Office’s report, are equally unacceptable.

Madam President,



Mr. Prosecutor,

Let me make some broader remarks and observations about the political situation in Libya.

We urge all stakeholders to commit to a sovereign, united, stable and democratic Libya. This is essential for the country and for regional stability.

To achieve this, the legitimacy of political institutions must be restored through inclusive, credible and transparent national presidential and parliamentary elections held throughout the country. France reiterates its support for Special Representative Abdoulaye Bathily in achieving this goal by 2023.

In terms of security, France welcomes the recent progress in implementing the 2020 ceasefire agreement reached under the auspices of the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission, the two chiefs of staff of the armed forces, all security actors and under the instigation of the Special Representative. Libyan security actors have made commitments to reunite the Libyan army and secure elections. This is a source of hope.

Madam President,

I would like to close by reaffirming Frances’ unwavering support for the Office of the Prosecutor, for the International Criminal Court as a whole and for its staff.

Thank you.