New device offers peace of mind to heart failure patients | VUMC reporter

New device offers peace of mind to heart failure patients
by Matt Batchelor
About 10 years ago, salesman Tony Conaway died in his customer’s store, and that was the beginning of his heart failure journey.
After being taken to a community hospital near his home in Morris Chapel, Tennessee, he was diagnosed with a heart rhythm disorder that was the first sign of his cardiomyopathy, a disorder of heart muscle function that can lead to heart failure. He was quickly referred to the Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute (VHVI) for specialized care.
In the years that followed, Conaway began to develop increasing evidence of congestive heart failure and worsening kidney function, so he was referred for heart and kidney transplant evaluation at VUMC. While hospitalized at Vanderbilt two years ago, his team helped remove excess fluid from his body and got him on the right combination of medications. He went home feeling much better and it was determined that he no longer needed the transplants.
Last winter, however, he started retaining fluids again, bringing back the shortness of breath that brought him back to the hospital. When it became impossible to keep his heart failure in balance at home, he considered having a device placed on his chest to help monitor his heart pressure daily from home. It was awarded by the Heart Failure Ambulatory Device Program at VHVI, led by Sandip Zalawadiya, MBBS, associate professor of Medicine. While he could not qualify for a CardioMEMS implant (a device that directly monitors heart pressures), an opportunity arose to receive a new investigational device called the Cordella system.
This new device monitors not only heart pressure, but also weight, heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen levels. Conaway is the first patient at Vanderbilt to receive this new implant.
These devices are intended for patients with heart failure who are at high risk of hospitalization, Zalawadiya said.
These patients either have had previous hospitalizations for heart failure or have high levels of a circulating heart hormone called BNP or pro-BNP.
Implantable devices like CardioMEMS and the Cordella system offer peace of mind to heart failure patients like Conaway, who lives more than two hours away.
The technology allows him to have fewer in-person appointments at VHVI for tests, such as heart catheterization, and lets his medical team know what’s going on with his heart.
This allowed them to take better care of me and saves me from having to come from a long way so often, Conaway said.
Since its inception in late 2019, the Heart Failure Outpatient Device Program has come a long way. In March VHVI celebrated the milestone of helping more than 100 heart failure patients with such implantable devices.
The success of the Heart Failure Ambulatory Device Program is a great example of what Vanderbilt does best: innovation and collaboration at multiple levels to improve patient outcomes, said Kelly Schlendorf, MD, associate professor of Medicine and head of the section on heart failure and transplantation.
Conaway was also the 500th person to receive the Cordella system in a trial in which VHVI participated, Zalawadiya said.
We have been able to help all types of heart failure patients during this journey, Zalawadiya said, including those suffering from heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, congenital heart disease, infiltrative heart disease, pulmonary hypertension and those who live. with left ventricular assist devices and heart transplantation.
The procedure to implant the device is a minimally invasive outpatient procedure and takes an average of 45-60 minutes to perform. Patients are discharged home the same day and can start using the device immediately.
Currently, Zalawadiya and Aniket Rali, MD, assistant professor of Medicine, perform these procedures.
Every morning, Conaway uses a handheld tablet that receives signals from the device. The tablet, in turn, sends the data to the VHVI, which doctors closely monitor.
Lynne Stevenson, MD, professor of Medicine and director of the Cardiomyopathy program at VUMC, has cared for Conaway for the past two years, but has worked for more than 25 years to help implement remote hemodynamic monitoring to help heart failure management between clinic visits.
This technology opens a window to guide what we’re doing, Stevenson said. It has been said that ambulatory pulmonary pressures help to understand heart failure, just as the electrocardiogram has helped to diagnose cardiac rhythms.
When we see warning signs, we make changes and track responses to those changes, said JoAnn Lindenfeld, MD, professor of Medicine. The reason this technology works is because we can detect abnormal changes in the heart early, and by correcting those changes, we can help improve their quality of life and prevent hospitalization for worsening heart failure.
Conaway said the Vanderbilts’ management of his heart failure has allowed him to resume living a normal life, including working in an outside sales position, boating and fishing.
He and his wife, Kim, have just welcomed their fifth grandchild. They can’t wait to take their family out on the lake in the pontoon boat they just bought.
My group of doctors is very impressive and they have certainly impressed me, Conaway said. They are caring and smart and make you better, make you feel good.
