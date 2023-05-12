Freedom of the media: UK statement to the OSCE, May 2023





Thank you, Mr. President. Ms. Ribeiro, welcome back to the Permanent Council and thank you for your continued work to promote and protect media freedom since your last report. We stand behind your mandate and your work, even as others seek to undermine OSCE standards and commitments to media freedom. We agree with the finding in your report that it is necessary work. Free media play a vital role in promoting human rights and diversity and equality, including gender justice, as well as enhancing security in our region. However, as your report points out, last year we saw a global increase in the number of journalists and media workers who were killed and the number of people imprisoned. Across the OSCE space, the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on media freedom is evident. Many journalists in Ukraine have been injured. The transmission infrastructure has been destroyed. Twelve media workers have been killed in the line of duty, including Ukrainian producer Bohan Bitik, who was shot and killed on April 26 while reporting for the Italian newspaper La Repubblica near Kherson. In Crimea, the persecution of dissenting voices has continued, especially from the Crimean Tatar community. In Russia this January, Meduza, one of the most popular Russian-language news portals, was outlawed and declared an undesirable organization. In February, journalist Aleksandr Nevzorov was sentenced to eight years in prison, while RusNews journalist Maria Ponomarenko was sentenced to six years in prison. The author of the Telegram channel Dmitry Ivanov was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison, and the journalist Andrey Novashov to eight months in a correctional institution. In Belarus, 33 journalists are currently behind bars. Many others have fled to avoid arrest. Independent media has been systematically purged and dismantled, with extremely harsh punishments. This includes journalist Andrzej Poczobut from the Polish community in Belarus, sentenced to eight years in prison. In March, Maryna Zolatava and Ludmila Chekina, editor-in-chief and general director of the largest independent news portal in Belarus, were sentenced to twelve years. Such repressive measures reflect a systematic crackdown by the Russian and Belarusian authorities on media freedom. However, our OSCE commitments are very clear. Participating states have repeatedly pledged to ensure media freedom as a fundamental condition for peaceful societies. The 2018 OSCE Ministerial Council Decision on the Safety of Journalists, adopted by consensus, is a guide for all of us to provide a safe and enabling environment for journalists and to ensure that laws, policies and practices fully comply with international human rights law and the OSCE. Engagements. We must all adhere to this decision. The United Kingdom calls on all participating states to respect their commitments to media freedom and to ensure the safety of journalists and media workers. We will continue to work with you to ensure that media freedom remains a cornerstone of democracy and a prerequisite for security throughout our region. Thank you.

