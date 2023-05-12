International
Council to use solar technology to improve rural road safety | Editorial
Bath & North East Somerset Council is making the rural turnpike safer for motorists by carrying out numerous safety improvements and essential re-opening works.
Safety improvements will be made at the Hogwood junction along the B3110 between Midford and Hinton Charterhouse. The works will include the installation of solar powered road bollards, high friction surfacing, replacement of existing road markings and installation of additional road markings to warn drivers of the upcoming bend in the road.
120 solar-powered road bollards are set to be installed, which will illuminate the approach to a bend in the road, giving an advanced warning to approaching drivers and will be the first time this method has been used by Bath and North East Somerset Council. Road studs greatly increase visibility of the road ahead and will give oncoming drivers more time to adjust to road conditions.
The works will take place under a full road closure between 7pm and 7am between 22-26 May. The council will use the road closure to carry out re-opening works and vegetation clearance, with a total of 8,480m of the motorway being returned to a high standard, an area equivalent to 32 tennis courts.
Councilor Kevin Guy, Liberal Democrat Group Leader for Bath & North East Somerset said: Keeping our motorway network safe for everyone is a priority and we are looking at all available options to help us achieve this. The Midford Hill turn is a great example of a location where these solar powered road bollards can be used effectively to increase safety.
We were pleased to be able to carry out the motorway reopening works at the same time as this will minimize disruption to residents and motorists who regularly use the road.
Traffic diversion routes will be in place and advanced notices have been placed along the route to alert road users of the closure. The council is advising motorists to plan any journeys in the area ahead of time to avoid delays.
