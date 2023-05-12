How Taiwan Once Used the Female Voice to Win Hearts and Minds in ChinaExBulletin

International
MARY LOUIS KELLY, ACTIVE:
China has long vowed to take control of Taiwan. It continues to pressure the democratic islanders through online disinformation and propaganda. But decades ago, Taiwan once used its own form of information warfare to push Chinese citizens to flee to Taiwan. One of his main tools – the female voice. NPR’s Emily Feng brings us this story about the women and music behind that effort.
(SOUNDBITE, “SWEET ON YOU”)
TERESA TENG: (Sung in Mandarin).
EMILY FENG, BYLINE: To this day, you can hear the soft, sweet ballads of Taiwanese pop star Deng Lijun or Teresa Teng everywhere in China and Taiwan, including from a massive outdoor speaker array on the remote Taiwanese island Kinmen. only a few miles from the coast of China.
I’m standing in front of a three story tall set of concrete speakers and it’s just blasting Deng Lijun songs towards the Chinese mainland.
(SOUND OF MUSIC)
FENG: Not to be outdone, on the other side of the street, China set up its loudspeakers.
(SOUND OF MUSIC)
FENG: By 1991, loudspeakers blasted patriotic propaganda to every Taiwanese living within earshot. This was 1970s style information warfare, each side trying to keep the other on their side ideologically and maybe even force their own citizens to defect.
ZHEN MEIHUI: (Through interpreter) I was so happy that I had the opportunity to be sent to the outlying islands of Taiwan. My family asked me what I would do going to such a dangerous place, but I thought, how good is that?
FENG: This is Zhen Meihui. She just retired from a long career as a radio journalist. But in her first job in her 20s, she lived on a military base in Matsu, another Taiwanese island just a few kilometers off the coast of China. There, under tight security, she recorded broadcasts designed to be blasted over giant loudspeakers toward China.
ZHEN: (No English spoken).
FENG: She tells how she used to record. “Dear countrymen,” she says, stretching out her syllables, the only way her voice can carry far and still sound clear. In 1979, when she was in Matsu, Taiwan was then ruled under martial law by an authoritarian one-party state. Its main mission was to invade and take control of China. Zhen not only played music and broadcast propaganda messages.
ZHEN: (Through interpreter) We would receive assignments from the Intelligence Bureau to transmit Morse code numbers to Taiwan’s spies in China like this. (Non-English language spoken).
FENG: Other broadcasts tried to entice Chinese pilots to defect and bring back military intelligence from China. Here is another newsreader, Chen Xiaoping.
CHEN XIAOPING: (Through translator) Airplanes then could not carry enough fuel to fly directly from China to Taiwan. So I would teach the listeners some techniques on how to shake the wing flaps of your aircraft in a certain way to signal to allies, I’m defecting. I want to go to Taiwan.
FENG: But Taiwan’s Mandarin pop music was arguably the most important vehicle, played in China either through loudspeakers near its coast or by powerful shortwave radio signals. For a decade, starting in 1979, Chen even hosted a talk show called “Teresa Time,” an hour devoted solely to playing Teresa Teng’s songs on shortwave for listeners in China.
(SOUNDBITE, “SMALL TOWN STORY”)
TENG: (singing in Mandarin).
FENG: China, of course, did its best to jam Taiwan’s broadcasts.
CHEN: (Through translator) China always interfered on the air, but Teresa Teng sang lyrics with such a clear pronunciation and her voice was so sweet and pleasant. So her compatriots in China wanted to hear it.
FENG: Teresa Teng’s music was not officially allowed in communist China then, but people there coveted the tapes with her music copied on them, smuggled out of the then British colony of Hong Kong. To this day, she remains incredibly popular throughout the Chinese-speaking world, despite her tragically untimely death 28 years ago this week. And Teng’s music continues to transcend the ideologies that divide the Taiwan Strait. For example, when political tensions eased in the early 2000s, Taiwanese host Chen Xiaoping finally set foot on the Chinese mainland. She met some of her former listeners and their children there.
CHEN: (Through translator) I realized there was no such thing as hatred between us.
FENG: As a young broadcaster, she was trained to think of the Chinese as gongfei, or communist thugs, as Taiwanese propaganda called them. But while traveling to China, she realized…
CHEN: (Through translator) In a closed environment we became mysterious to each other. But seeing each other in the same room, we realized that we are not so different.
FENG: As in all of them were people – people who want happiness and health and listen to Tereza Teng’s music.
(SOUNDBITE OF THE SONG, “WO ZHI ZAI HU NI”)
TENG: (Sung in Mandarin).
FENG: Emily Feng, NPR News, Kinmen Island, Taiwan.
(SOUNDBITE OF THE SONG, “WO ZHI ZAI HU NI”)
TENG: (Sung in Mandarin).
