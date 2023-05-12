Vaccination requirement for international travelers ends





Announced this week that the US ends its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for incoming international travelers on May 11, easing a significant entry barrier for global visitors. Last year, the US lifted domestic testing requirements and the news is expected to boost what is already predicted to be a busy international summer travel season. Economic travel footprint

Just in time for National Travel and Tourism Week, new data from US Travel illustrates the industry's vital role in strengthening the US economy. Direct travel spending in the US in 2022 reached $1.2 trillion, supporting nearly 15 million American workers. Travel spending generated nearly $160 billion in tax revenue, including $84 billion for state and local coffers, and helped relieve an average of $1,270 in taxes per American household.

