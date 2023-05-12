



What exactly is Funso Akinya doing there, in the kitchen at Akara House (642 Nostrand Ave.; $5-$16), his small takeout counter in Crown Heights? The first time I tried his food, I looked up from my cardboard container in stunned silence. None of the short, straightforward menu descriptions, hand-painted on the bean-based burger, dessert porridge (and beans) came close to conveying the culinary magic of the game, though one passer-by nailed it: They got good food there! he shouted through the open door. And how! But seriously, how? For his interpretation of marka vegetable of Yoruba origin, Akinya, who was born and raised in Nigeria, whips the bean variety known in Nigeria as beautiful beauty, or honey dip with salt, ginger, garlic, onion and jalapeño, plus a few secret ingredients. Then he slips spoonfuls of the mixture into a deep pan, where they bubble and simmer into gorgeous golden batter with crisp edges, lacy like granulated sugar. of mark they’re light, almost creamy, Akinya says, but also substantial, chewy enough and thick enough for a sandwich that was inspired by Akinya’s observation, during a stint fulfilling online grocery orders, that New Yorkers love veggie burgers. He designed the sandwich to find common ground with McDonalds, the first place he worked in the U.S., and with Popeyes, paving the way for each. mark with mayonnaise, cucumber, American cheese and his Nigerian red sauce (tomato, habanero, garlic, ginger, onion, bay leaf), on a roll similar to : Age:a soft and sweet Nigerian yeast bread. Funso Akinyas, speaking about the food of his native Nigeria, is influenced by his work at McDonalds and fulfilling online grocery orders in New York. The same mixture used for bean burgers is steamed in banana leaves for a dish called me me. Instead of fries, there are sweet fried plantains, with Nigerian red sauce for dipping. Plantains also feature in the dessert porridge, adding sweetness to a rib-sticking honey bean mass with tender pieces of mildly flavored Puna yama tuber, also known as Ghanaian or Nigerian yamplus, more garlic, ginger and jalapeño. Part of Akinya’s gift is his ability to draw on a narrow trove of ingredients, rearranging the same few building blocks to make simple starches sing. Another porridge, called bread, which has the texture of mashed potatoes, is made from fermented corn. (The tang is strong, and only slightly offset by the honey.) For an extremely satisfying dish called me meAkinya steams, on a banana leaf, the same mixture he fries for his own mark. of me mesoft, crumbly, tamale-adjacentis served alone or over jollof rice, with a handful of kale salad. The only fault I encountered at Akara House was the chicken to the waterwith cubes of white meat that were unfortunately overcooked, though wonderfully seasoned. To the water refers to a peanut- and chili-based spice mix used on meat skewers that is popular throughout West Africa and, increasingly, in New York Brooklyn Suya (717 Franklin Ave.; $9-$20) , another great Crown Heights takeout counter, is open. in 2019. Both the chicken and steak there were quite juicy on a recent afternoon; salmon, glazed in a peanut-based sauce, even better. Each protein (there’s also tofu or shrimp) is served in a bowl, over rice or kale, with a choice of sides including avocado, hard-boiled eggs and sweet plantains. The finished plate is dusted in one of four to the water blends ranging from atomic (super spicy but complex) to mild. At Akara House, Akinya serves an impressive and delicious lemonade made by boiling whole lemons, limes and oranges and letting them ripen for hours. Half a mile north, at Ginjan Café (333 Nostrand Ave.; $10-$20), a new Bed-Stuy outpost of a Harlem venue opened by two Guinean brothers, you can further explore West African brews, plus an amazing array of house brews, delicious food, made abroad and heated to order, including a lamb rice topped with lollipop chops and a green olive sauce. Drinks include gingera traditional cold-pressed ginger ale infused with pineapple, lemon, vanilla and anise, and a cold beer bisapHibiscus tea, infused with nutmeg, cinnamon, cardamom and cloves, brightened by fresh mint.

