International
The end of government support measures is causing major corporate bankruptcies in the UK
05/12/2023
Economic Publications
In 2022, around 23,400 companies went bankrupt in the UK, causing corporate insolvency to reach the highest levels since the GFC Global Financial Crisis of 2009. This rapid rise in insolvency came after two years of a significantly low level of bankruptcy, thanks to active government support measures following the COVID-19 pandemic (pandemic). Government support measures and temporary changes in bankruptcy procedures completely reversed the previous dynamics of economic activity and bankruptcies and the subsequent dramatic increase in bankruptcies in 2022 have made national and international headlines.
However, the current UK corporate insolvency situation is more complex than these headlines. It is true that corporate insolvencies rose from pandemic lows to the highest level in a decade, 26% higher than in 2019. However, this increase was concentrated around smaller companies and was largely driven by a specific type of bankruptcy procedure: voluntary liquidations of creditors.
In absolute terms, corporate bankruptcies were high in 2022, however when comparing this to the number of active companies in the UK, the relative number of companies going bankrupt in 2022 was still low compared to previous decades. Furthermore, companies that went bankrupt in 2022 were still mostly micro companies, while bankruptcies at larger companies were still below their 2019 level.
However, indications from the first quarter of 2023 so far suggest that it may be the first full year in which bankruptcies will behave more conventionally. Early signs from current bankruptcies and winding up petitions (WUPs) filed in Q1 2023 point to at least a first half year with bankruptcies continuing to rise. However, unlike in 2022, this will not be as concentrated around micro and small companies, meaning that these bankruptcies will have a greater effect on lost jobs as well as affected liabilities. .
In general, this year will be difficult for companies that have to operate in a world of still high demand with lower costs, high interest rates and tightening credit standards by their banks, especially after the turmoil seen in the banking sector in March 2023, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
Download this publication : United Kingdom: Corporate bankruptcies are going from zero to a hundred… (1.51 MB)
Sources
https://www.coface.com/News-Publications/Publications/United-Kingdom-Corporate-insolvencies-are-going-from-zero-to-a-hundred-after-end-of-government-support-measures
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
