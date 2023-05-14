A powerful cyclone has reached Myanmar, killing at least threeExBulletin

International
Al-Emrun Garjon/AP
DHAKA, Bangladesh Thousands of people gathered at monasteries, shrines and schools on Sunday, seeking shelter from a powerful storm that battered the coast of Myanmar, ripping roofs off buildings and killing at least three people.
The center of Cyclone Mocha made landfall Sunday afternoon in Myanmar’s Rakhine state near Sittwe township, packing winds of up to 209 kilometers (130 miles) per hour, the Myanmar Meteorological Department said.
Myanmar’s military information office said the storm had damaged houses, power transformers, mobile phone towers, boats and lampposts in the towns of Sittwe, Kyaukpyu and Gwa. He said the storm also tore off the roofs of sports buildings on the Coco Islands, about 425 kilometers (264 miles) southwest of the country’s largest city, Yangon.
Rakhine-based media reported that roads and basements of houses in low-lying areas of Sittwe were flooded. Much of the area is cut off from phone and internet service after strong winds knocked over cell phone towers.
More than 4,000 of Sittwe’s 300,000 residents were evacuated to other towns and more than 20,000 people have taken shelter in fortified buildings such as monasteries, pagodas and schools located in the city’s highlands, said Tin Nyein Oo, who volunteers at Sittwel.
Lin Lin, the chairman of a local charity foundation, said earlier that there was not enough food in shelters in Sittwe after more people arrived than expected.
Titon Mitra, the UN Development Program representative in Myanmar, tweeted: “Mocha has made landfall. 2 million people at risk. Damage and losses are expected to be extensive. We are ready to respond and will have need for unhindered access to all affected communities.”
On Sunday morning, several deaths caused by wind and rain were reported in Myanmar. A rescue team from the country’s eastern Shan State announced on its Facebook page that it had recovered the bodies of a couple who were buried when a landslide triggered by heavy rain hit their home in Tachileik township. Local media reported that a man was crushed to death when a banyan tree fell on him in Pyin Oo Lwin township in the central Mandalay region.
Authorities in the Bangladeshi city of Cox’s Bazar, which lay in the storm’s predicted path, said earlier they had evacuated about 1.27 million people, but by early afternoon it appeared the storm would lose most of its land as it turned toward birth, said Azizur Rahman. , director of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department in Dhaka.
“The danger level has come down to a great extent in our Bangladesh,” he told reporters.
Strong winds accompanied by rain continued on the island of St. Martin in the Bay of Bengal in the afternoon, but fears of tidal waves did not materialize as the cyclone began to cross the Bangladesh coast at high tide, Dhaka-based Jamuna TV station reported.
UN agencies and aid workers in Bangladesh had pre-deployed tons of dry food and dozens of ambulances with mobile medical teams to sprawling refugee camps housing more than 1 million Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar.
In May 2008, Cyclone Nargis hit Myanmar with a storm that devastated populated areas around the Irrawaddy River Delta. At least 138,000 people died and tens of thousands of homes and other buildings were destroyed.
Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in the city of Pune, said cyclones in the Bay of Bengal are becoming more intense faster, partly because of climate change.
Climate scientists say cyclones can now store their energy for many days. Cyclone Amphan in eastern India in 2020 continued to travel over land as a strong cyclone and caused extensive destruction.
“As long as the oceans are warm and the winds are favorable, cyclones will maintain their intensity for a longer period,” Koll said.
Cyclones, giant storms similar to those known as hurricanes or typhoons in other parts of the world, are among the world’s most devastating natural disasters, especially when they strike densely populated coastal regions.
