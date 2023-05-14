Dale Stevermer speaks internationally | News, Sports, Jobs

Promotion and involvement in agriculture have always been a part of Dale Stevermer’s life.

As a youth he was active in 4-H while growing up on the family farm south of Easton. He remained active in the organization as an adult. Later, he served on the board of the Faribault County Pork Producers.

His service to the pork industry continued at the state level and he is a past president of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association (MPPA) and still serves on numerous committees for the organization.

He is also on the National Pork Board (NPB) which consists of 15 pork producers or importers appointed by the Pork Act delegates to the National Pork Forum and appointed by the US Secretary of Agriculture.

More recently, Stevermer’s service to agriculture has put him on the international stage.

“I was contacted on April 4. The first question they asked me was if I wanted to go to Japan to speak at the G7 Agriculture Minister’s Meeting in Miyazaki City, Japan, which was to be held later in April.” explains Stevermer. “The next question they asked was if my passport was up to date.”

Over the past two years, Stevermer says he has become more involved in sustainability issues and in particular, the NPB US Swine Sustainability Advancement Grant.

“The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) selected 141 recipients for their Climate-Smart Commodity Grant, and NPB was one of 141 recipients in the amount of $155 million.” he explains. “Of the 141 groups that received the grant, USDA tapped NPB to send a representative to the meeting. That’s why they asked me to go to Japan.”

He had a short time to make up his mind and Stevermer decided to take the chance and leave.

“I was part of a three-person delegation that also included Bill Even, who is CEO of NPB, and Courtney Knupp, who is vice president of international market development for NPB.”

Stevermer left April 17-21.

“This was not a trade mission, although a day was spent talking about trade.” Stevermer comments. “I was involved in a side event seminar and managed to attend a welcome reception for all PA ministers who were present at the meeting.”

Stevermer’s presentation in Japan was on tackling climate change with innovation and action.

“I was able to share the management practices and technologies I have adopted on my farm.” says Stevermer. “I told them about cover crops and not the practices we use for our row crops. I also explained how we use low disturbance injectors when applying pig manure to our fields. The other thing I shared with them was how I use variable rate technology as much as possible.”

He says his presentation lasted about 10 minutes.

“Improving technologies and adapting different management practices have allowed farmers to be more productive and efficient while reducing the impact on the environment.” explains Stevermer. “I also explained that adapting new technologies and practices can bring a financial risk to farmers.”

After his presentation, he says he spent 10-15 minutes answering questions.

The former governor of Iowa and current Secretary of Agriculture of the United States, Tom Vilsack, also spoke at the meeting.

“It was a good trip. Before my talk, I was able to spend a day in Tokyo with two of the largest pork importers. We looked at the meat displays in a number of shops,” mentions Stevermer. “It was really interesting just being in Tokyo and seeing how respectful people are to each other and to other people’s property. They are very hardworking.”

When the meeting was over, Stevermer flew home and continued preparing for planting season on a farm that has been in his family for more than 100 years.

“I grew up on this farm in the house my grandparents built,” says Stevermer. “My wife, Lori, and I have raised our three children here.”

Lori has been active in agriculture for many years. She is currently the president-elect of the National Pork Producers Council and is the customer success manager for Alltech’s US Pork Business.

Stevermer farms 450 acres of corn and soybeans, and 90 percent of his acres are in winter cover crops. He also raises 4,000 pigs each year and has an inventory of 2,000 pigs on his farm at any given time.

Stevermer’s time promoting sustainability in the ag sector looks set to continue.

“There have already been two requests from USDA’s Foreign Ag Service for videos about the topic and how sustainability works on my farm.” Stevermer observes.

Whether on the county, state, national or international stage, Stevermer is excited to share the positive steps US agriculture is taking to produce food that is safe and grown with respect for the environment.

“It has an impact with people when you can show how it works on your farm.” he concludes.