The platypus returns to an Australian national park for the first time in half a century

A platypus is released by Taronga Zoo CEO Cameron Kerr and scientists back into Sydney's Royal National Park for the first time in more than fifty years, in Sydney, Australia, May 12, 2023.

SYDNEY, May 14 (Reuters) – The platypus, a species unique to Australia, was reintroduced to the country’s oldest national park south of Sydney on Friday in a landmark conservation project after it disappeared from the area more than half a century ago . Known for its trunk, webbed feet and venomous stalk, the platypus is one of only two egg-laying mammals in the world and spends most of its time in the water at night. Due to its attractive nature and very specific habitat needs, most Australians have never seen one in the wild. The relocation is a collaborative effort between the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Taronga Conservation Society Australia, WWF-Australia and the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service. Four females were released on Friday in the Royal National Park, which was established in 1879 and is the second oldest national park in the world. No confirmed platypus sightings have been reported in the park, located about 35 kilometers or an hour’s drive south of Sydney, since the 1970s. The move comes at a time when the platypus is increasingly threatened by habitat destruction, river degradation, wild predators and extreme weather events such as droughts and wildfires. Estimates of the current population vary widely, from 30,000 to around 300,000. “(It’s) very exciting for us to see platypuses return to the park, for a thriving population here to settle and for Sydneysiders to come and enjoy this amazing animal,” said Gilad Bino, a researcher from the Center of UNSW for Ecosystem Science. . The platypus, which live along Australia’s east coast and in Tasmania, were collected from various locations across the southeastern state of New South Wales and subjected to various tests before being relocated. Each platypus will be tracked for the next two years to better understand how to intervene and relocate the species in the event of drought, fire or flood, the researchers said. (This story has been corrected to say WWF-Australia, not World Wild Fund for Nature Australia, in paragraph 4) Reporting by James Redmayne; writing by Alasdair Pal; editing by Jason Neely Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

